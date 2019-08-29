14 Healthy-ish Foods at the State Fair

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Healthy(ish) State Fair Foods 2019

It’s the time of year when we put on our sneakers and fanny packs and eat fried food in 80-degree weather with millions of other Minnesotans. But renewing your Minnesota membership (no, not your Real ID) doesn’t have to be deep fried or make you spend the month of September on the treadmill.

We all know that you don’t go to the State Fair for salad. But, your fair trip doesn’t have to be dripping in grease. When you’re grossed-out from eating 300 cheese curds, give your intestines a much-needed break before hitting the all-you-can-drink milk stand with one of these healthy options. There’s also a rising trend of allergy-friendly foods at the fair (for our gluten- and dairy-free friends).

Let’s all enjoy this last weekend of summer with lots of food and maybe one tiny bite of healthy something in there!

The Produce Exchange is the place to be for all things fruity: grilled peaches, watermelon, and fresh-cut fruit. Plus, that grilled kiwi is a new–and delicious–menu option. (Maybe this is the place to lose 10 pounds at the State Fair.)

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, the Northwoods Salad On-a-Stick has mozzarella, tomatoes, and chilled wild rice with dressing. A very Minnesotan healthy skewer–opp, you betcha!

Simply Nuts & More serves mostly nuts and dried fruit. The dried fruit is not so good for healthy options because of the high sugar content inherent in most dried fruit, but the nuts are great for a healthy-ish snack with some protein and other good stuff. House of Pistachios also offers unsalted nuts for sodium conscious nutters.

Minnesota Apples is a great stop for some of our snappy apple favorites. Many of the apple-related foods have high sugar content (it is the State Fair, y’all) but the interesting apple varieties are a great option for a healthy snack on the go.

Patinella’s Chicken Grill has rice and meat bowls with veggies. The Brazillian Bowl has black beans, lettuce, and tomatoes. (This isn’t a super healthy option, but we never said this was the guide to losing 10 pounds at the State Fair.)

There are a couple gluten-free marvels at Brim. The Grilled Sota Sandwich has cinnamon nut butter and blueberry marmalade on Irish soda bread. And, guess what? It’s gluten-free! And if that’s not enough, it’s also dairy-free! The Joey Mary is an iced coffee slushy with a small collection of gluten-free baked goods on a stick. Gobble up!

The Red Hot at Tejas Express is a no-bread option (not gluten-free, but good for the keto and paleo types) with spicy sausage, succotash, mustard (red: whole grain), and pickled red onion relish. Stephanie March described it as a “flavorful meat salad” in the 2019 new foods review. And you thought we didn’t go to the State Fair for salad, ha!

Strawberries n’ Cream is serving, you guessed it: Strawberries n’ Cream, which has a non-dairy whipped topping.

O’Gara’s at the Fair, which received a touch-up over the summer, added gluten-free Irish Whiskey Boneless Wings to their menu this year, and brought back the Irish Tater Tot GF option from last year’s menu. Dan O’Gara says it’s important for the State Fair institution to include breaded gluten-free options, because they’re few and far between.

The Key Lime Pie Bar stand near the east end of the Skyride offers a non-dairy, gluten-free frozen fruit bar and sorbet (for dairy-intolerant fair goers).

Don’t beret yourself for eating unhealthy at the fair, just head to French Meadow (ha, see what we did there?!) for some vegan and vegetarian options, and a few healthier sandwiches.

Skip the beer if you’re feeling weighed down by mini donuts, cheese curds, Sweet Martha’s, and that unfortunate incident of too many Big Fat Bacons. Drink real, regular water. And if you’re still feeling 8 months pregnant with that State Fair food baby, have some pineapple (or pineapple juice) and lay down at home. Pineapple aids digestion and rest will make you feel better after all that eating and walking and more eating.