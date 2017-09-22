Hops Hysteria! A Guide to the Fresh Hop Beer Season

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Mighty Axe Hops

In order to understand what sets wet or fresh hop beer apart, you’ve got to start from the beginning. Hops are the soft, green pinecone-like objects that are thrown into beer to preserve it and make it taste like beer—beer without hops would taste something like consommé of Malt-O-Meal. Most of the time, hops are picked off the bine (the hops version of a vine), dried, and then pressed into shelf-stable pellets that last all year. However, during the fall hop harvest, there’s an opportunity to use hops while still fresh by brewing with them within roughly 24 hours of being picked. And what’s so different or great about that again? Everything. Fresh hops make a piney, prickly, fresh, roaringly vivacious, alert, and alive beer, and they’re on the rise in Minnesota. The last couple of years, the Minnesota fresh hop scene has boomed as entrepreneurs like Mighty Axe Hops and Stone Hill Farm have planted their own hop yards to supply brewers like Bad Weather, Fair State, and Lift Bridge, while breweries like Brau Brothers have cultivated their own hop yards, and others like Indeed and Surly have had caches of West Coast Yakima Valley wet hops overnighted in refrigerated trucks. Here are four local fresh hop brews worth hunting down. But hurry, just like the wet hops they’re made from, the beers themselves are fleeting and best when consumed right away.

× Expand Photograph by Davin Haukebo-Bol Surly

Surly

Wet

One of the largest batches of wet hopped beer in the country comes out of Surly’s original Brooklyn Center brewery about four days after the 6,000 pounds of Yakima Valley Mosaic hops arrive. “It’s like Christmas for us,” says Ben Smith, Surly’s new co-brewer alongside Jerrod Johnson. “A lot of the time [brewers] are like a big food plant, moving dry commodities around. This is the time we get to use a raw ingredient, andget that connection. If youtouch them, they’re oily. If you’re in the brewery it smells like you’re in the middle of ahop field.” To make WET, Smith and Johnson combine the hops with boiled wort in 10-foot-tall steel vats, to make a sort ofwet-hop tea. “That’s how you get mango, papaya, tangerine— even a little garlicand onion, and those dank aromatics that everyone loves.” WET hits Surly, select bars,and liquor stores in early October. surlybrewing.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lift Bridge Lift Bridge

Lift Bridge

Harvestor

“Harvestor is one of our favorite brews of the year,” notes Brad Glynn, co-founder of Lift Bridge, of its eighth release of a wet hop. “We truly do a farm-to-pint program, working with a local hop farm, Stone Hill Farm in Stillwater.” Stone Hill brings its whole earthy Cascade hop bines to the brewery on one September day so customers can pluck the hops from the bines and toss them in the tanks. Harvestor will hit the brewery taproom the first week in October. liftbridgebrewery.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Indeed Indeed

Indeed

Fresh Hop

Fans blew through this Yakima Valley Mosaic brew last year. “Our Fresh Hop Ale might be the most Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde brew we make,” says head brewer Josh Bischoff. “Our brew system isn’t set up for whole cone hops, so the brew days end up being longer, messier, and without question more labor-intensive.” Try to find the blueberry notes, says Bischoff, that’s why he picked this batch particularly. Indeed hopes to have Fresh Hop—available in cans for the first time this year—ready for its annual party, Hullaballoo, on October 14 and 15. indeedbrewing.com

× Expand Photograph by Davin Haukebo-Bol Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

It’s Gold, Jerry!

Made with a blend of hops from Mighty Axe (Cascade and CTZ), the corn-colored “It’s Gold, Jerry!” is back for its fourth year. “The CTZ have had a classic cascade profile in past years,” says head brewer Niko Tonks. “Citrus, grapefruit, especially grapefruit rind, and a little pineyness in the background with the chlorophyll. Minnesota hops get pegged as more grassy, less fruity, less citrus [than West Coast hops] but I’m not sure I buy that. Because we have such a good relationship with the grower we can say, ‘Pick them when they’re like this, or like this,’ then we brew within six hours of them being picked.” One-third of the 60-barrel batch will stay at the taproom and two-thirds will go to local bars. Look for it around September 14. fairstate.coop