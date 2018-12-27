New Grilled Cheese Restaurant Gives Formerly Incarcerated People a New Job

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Grilled cheese sandwich at All Square

A crisp and melty grilled cheese sandwich, sided with a steaming bowl of tomato soup, might be one of the essential comfort dishes in the North. It’s good, it’s honest, and it’s very difficult to find outside your mom’s kitchen.

All Square, in a bright-white room accented with hot-pink neon, believes in the power of grilled cheese. The small south Minneapolis eatery offers some 10 versions, with choices that include a kick of sriracha, a boost of pesto, or a layer of rotisserie chicken and jerk sauce.

The straightforward nature of the food here relates directly to the restaurant’s mission. (And it’s why Crystal Farms donated a year’s worth of cheese and butter.) All the employees are formerly incarcerated individuals, seeking a place to be judged for their present-day work and not their past mistakes. Restaurant receipts support the shop’s learning institute, where founder Emily Hunt Turner, an erstwhile civil rights attorney, uses her network to teach leadership and responsibility as the keys to a brighter future.

More proof that grilled cheese is simple goodness. 4047 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls., 612-787-7164, allsquarempls.com