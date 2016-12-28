× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Salads at Crisp & Green

’Tis the season to rein it in and eat healthy again. Find these fresh spots that focus on great ingredients without sacrificing flavor.

NEW: Crisp & Green Ryan Burnet’s new Wayzata eatery focuses on bowls of greens and whole grains. Choose from chef-created selections, or do a custom bowl from options including citrus shrimp, pickled mushrooms, kimchi, and pepitas. A North Loop location is coming soon.

Agra Culture Kitchen & Press Hit up these spots for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, whether you’re paleo, gluten-free, pro-gluten, vegetarian, or vegan. The café menu lets you mix and match your grains, veg, and proteins, and offers fresh-pressed juices and smoothies.

Mill Valley Kitchen Chic dining for calorie counters, Mill Valley breaks down nutritional info for each dish, from fat to carbs to protein. But you’ll have to do your own math on that glass of wine.