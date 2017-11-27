Gifts for Foodies

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Sure, you could can a few little jars of DIY jam for holiday gifts, but here’s a better plan: Pour yourself a drink, gobble another cookie, and rest easy in the knowledge that your sleigh has already been stocked with some of the best nosh in town.

A Post-Feast Nipper

The Helgolander is a fragrant and vigorous German spirit made in St. Louis Park at the Dampfwerk Distillery. Perfect for an after-dinner herbal sipper. $23.99, thedampfwerk.com

Beer Futures

You can bet on a well-stocked cooler if you get your homebrewer this new book: Mashmaker: A Citizen Brewer’s Guide to Making Great Beer at Home. Beer nerd Michael Dawson breaks down the art of home brewing into easy best-practices, but more importantly, his book is unafraid of pushing the boundaries and exploring where brewing with grains can take you. Fun and delicious, like beer. mashmakerbook.com

Warm Toes / Wet Whistle

Sometimes there’s only one way to communicate your needs: wine socks. $12.95, Patina, several metro locations, patina.com

Feeding Your Calm

Subscriptions are the gifts that keep giving. Orange Peel Box is a locally made aromatherapy box that arrives monthly, just when you need it. It’s the best smelling thing in your mailbox for sure, and comes brimming with herbs and oils and scents that can calm you this crazy season and beyond. From an orange and cinnamon bath bar to culinary lavender with an herbal cocktail recipe, this is for the foodist on a higher plane. orangepeelbox.com

The Right Ice is Nice

Minnesota Ice comes to party. Large hunks melt more slowly in the glass—leaving a more potent cup of cheer. Bring this bag to the hostess so she can sip her kitchen whiskey as she likes. $12, several liquor stores, minnesotapureclear.com

Forgotten is Good

When there are too many beer glasses and can koozies around your house to possibly gift another to your beer fiend, consider a membership to The Forgotten Barrel Society at Wild Mind Artisan Ales. The limited member club gets you members-only bottle releases throughout the year, a 10% discount in the tasting room, an exclusive party invite, front-of-line access to all public beer releases, plus other bennies that are better than a bottle opener key chain. wildmindales.com

MN Proud

Give the uniquely Minnesotan gift of hotdish with a smartly branded spoon for the scooping. $11.95, Patina, several metro locations, patina.com

Cookie Exchange

The 1963 Betty Crocker classic has been rereleased so that you may master the Spritz, finally living up to family expectations. $24.95, Patina, several metro locations, patina.com

Bring the Heat

Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce kicks with a garlic-boosted habanero zing to set stockings on fire. Seriously consider keeping a ribbon wrapped stash of these little bottles in your purse, you'll never have to drag out the old "oh, I forgot your gift at home" story again. $6.99, Lunds & Byerlys, several metro locations, lundsandbyerlys.com

Give the Gift of Healthy Eating

If you can’t cook dinner for someone every night, at least you can give them the gift of making it as easy as possible to cook for themselves. Project Vibrancy Meals is like a subscription to having avid healthy cook Stephanie A. Meyer right in your kitchen. Every week you get a mini cookbook with a shopping list, recipes, and meal plans that show you how to batch cook on the weekends in order to eat easy and well all week. This is a great gift to give someone who is looking to eat better and cook better, it works with Paleo, Whole 30/AIP, and gluten-free foodists! Plus, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine readers get a special deal—20 percent off three months of meal plans! $69, projectvibrancymeals.com

Sake to Me

It’s about time local sake brewer moto-i started bottling their lovely sake. Gift this dry and floral Junmai Tokubetsu Nama to your best sushi mate. You might grab a bowl of ramen while you're at the restaurant picking up the bottle, just sayin'. $25, moto-i.com

Sweet AND Salty

You really have to get local pastry chef Heather Kim’s new desserts book, Sweet Revenge: Passive Aggressive Desserts for Your Exes and Enemies. It has just the right slice of humor and edgy sass dripping all over great recipes for s’more brownies, mochi donuts with lemon nutmeg glaze, a chocolate pretzel tart with earl grey whipped cream, and such. Your exes don’t actually deserve treats, but your pals do. Pre-Order amazon.com

Good Smudges

Light this sage smudge stick to cleanse the kitchen of evil spirits, which MUST have burnt the chicken. $10.99, several metro locations, lakewinds.coop

Hunter Home Cooking

Local chef Jon Wipfli’s cookbook delivers easy recipes for dealing with the season's catch of venison (also good with pork and beef). If you've ever had to live through freezer after freezer of venison sausage, this will change your life. $25, amazon.com