Your Heart in a Glass

I'd like to champion the small move.

I get it if you're all into big gestures, or your sig fig is, but there's something to be said about subtlety. Because it shows intent. In my mind, a giant heart-shaped Whitman's sampler is lazy flash compared to a single beautiful heart flecked Comptoir du Cacoa chocolate bar. What does gas station chocolate say about your feelings, hmmm? Quality over quantity should be the name of the game in both chocolates and romantic gestures, if I may be so bold.

So perhaps it's too late to get the bigtime reservation at the hothothot spot. Here's a small move that proves quality: crafting a serious cocktail with a little bit of a message. It shows you care enough to source something special (nice ice) and that you are willing to put in a bit of effort in the name of love.

The kids at Minnesota Pure & Clear Ice are opening their doors for a one day pop up to help you out with some limited edition cubes sporting engraved hearts. This Wednesday, February 12, from 2-7pm, you can stop by their office at 755 Prior Ave N., Suite 237 (same building as Black Stack Brewing and Can Can Wonderland) to buy a bag of 15 cubes for $10. A much better use of your dollars than grabbing that tricked out box of conversation hearts, swear.

Furthermore, ice and cocktail guru Erik Eastman has come up with a few drinks that you can use to really claim this moment. I believe in love, and I believe in you. Go get 'em tiger.

Shaken Love

(Hibiscus gin gimlet)

2oz Valentine Distilling Co. Gin

1oz hibiscus orange syrup*

.75oz fresh lime juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters (optional but recommended)

Shake with ice, fine strain into a lowball glass over heart rock.

Stirred Love

(Gin Old Fashioned)

2.5oz Valentine Distilling Co. Gin

.5oz hibiscus orange syrup*

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Stir with ice. Strain into a lowball glass with a heart rock. Grapefruit twist, expressed and discarded.

Zero Proof Love

(yummy)

.75oz fresh lime juice

.5oz hibiscus orange syrup*

Earl Giles Ginger beer

In a lowball with a heart rock, combine the lime juice and hibiscus syrup. Stir very briefly to combine and top with ginger beer.

*Hibiscus orange syrup

(parts can be grams or cups or pounds or...)

1/3 parts fresh cara cara orange juice

2/3 parts hibiscus tea**

1 part white cane sugar

Blend in a blender on med-low speed until dissolved, or, heat extremely gently on the stove over med-low heat (never boil) until dissolved.

**Hibiscus tea

25g (1/3 cup) Hibiscus tea leaves (available at co-ops, or Sencha Tea)

500g (2.5 cups) water

Heat gently. Steep 30 minutes. Strain through coffee filter.