You Deserve a Break Today ....

Restaurants all over the country dress up as other restaurants for Halloween. Locally, we've seen Marvel Bar become Marv's every year, an homage to Wisconsin dive bars with the installation of Big Buck Hunter and this year a tribute to the brandy old fashioned.

But even if you are avoiding tonight's spoopy activities (MANY of which can be found in last week's FEED post), just turn off the lights, set out a candy bucket, and go to McJonald's. Because Jon Wipfli and his Animale's BBQ crew have ordered visors and practiced making two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame bun, but with high-quality Peterson beef!!

× Expand Over 15 Served!

Open from 5-9pm tonight, right next to Able Brewing, because We Love to See You Smile, McJonald's will serve up:

Big Macs

Quarter Pounders

Double Quarter Pounders

McRibs (!!!)

Sausage McMuffins with homemade sausage patties

Sides: Fries, Hash Browns, Coca-Cola

Yes, there are value meals.

It's a good time for the great taste of McJonald's!