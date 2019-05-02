Yia Vang on the Road to Cochon555

× Expand Yia Vang, right, and Erik Sather in Lowry Hill Meats

"I called dibs on him." That's what Yia Vang of Union Kitchen said about Lowry Hill Meats butcher Erik Sather as we were standing in the meat shop, staring at a pig.

Vang is set to compete at this weekend's Cochon 555 contest, which is a nationally touring pork competition promoting small farms and heritage breed hogs. In its 5th year in the Twin Cities, our local chefs have competed against each other and risen to the Grand Cochon national contest to take the big crown, twice. Thomas Boemer of Corner Table was first in 2015, and Karyn Tomlinson, also of Corner Table, took it last year.

We like winning. We like proving to the rest of the country that we're not just a bunch of corn growers eating SPAM covered in ketchup, for spice. That point could not be brought home better than with Vang, who's family came to the North from Southeast Asia when he was 5-years-old. He's a rising star in our food community, bringing his family's Hmong cooking to a whole new set of eaters through pop-ups and residencies. Not that I want to sway anyone, but chances are looking strong for this one.

Each chef is paired with a regional farm for the competition. Vang ended up with Lucky George Farm, and the hog he's using is called a Large Black. The whole hog is processed and cleaned, but Vang needed to break it down into the cuts that he'll use for the five different dishes that will be presented on Sunday. "That's why we're here, why I called dibs on Erik. He can do this better than anyone."

Making cuts for laarb, preserving the coppa, holding the Denver cut, looking at the cheeks ... Vang wouldn't let me in on the finer details of the dishes he's competing with, but he told me "Every single one of the dishes is something that my mom or dad made for us growing up. I literally sat down with them and talked through the menu together. One of the dishes will be my mom's steam buns, and she was like, you can do it this way or that way, but I'm making the buns. So, she's rolling us 250 buns. And the way we're going to grill the meat is how my dad does it, sort of that hybrid of smoking and char-grilling." This is clearly a family affair.

"When I described this contest to them, they're traditional Hmong, they wondered why we wouldn't try to feed more people. All we did when we were kids was buy whole hogs and break them down. You know how other kids grew up playing t-ball? I didn't do that, my dad would take us to an Amish farm, point to a pig, and then hand me a boning knife and say: okay this is your section, go. I probably saw more things than I should have at that age," Vang laughs. "It would last us 3-4 weeks. Hmong families always look for homes with a big garage so they can throw freezers in there."

× Expand Checking the head.

Vang's pregame strategy is strong. He understands the power of community. Immediately after he was paired up, he called the farmer Jason to talk about the breed. "I mean, I think that's what's at the heart of Cochon, connecting chefs with small farmers and getting to know the food." They talked for an hour that first conversation, and now they text all the time.

Since Jorge Guzman and Thomas Boehmer won when paired with a Lucky George pig, he connected with them and talked about their experiences, "Jorge said: The lard dude, focus on the lard." Vang ordered a practice pig, so that he could run the dishes and see how they would work with the Large Black. "When we were breaking it down, it felt like we were breaking down beef, we ground it up and made some practice buns and Chris wondered if we'd cured it, the meat was so pink and clean. It was so different from other pork we'd used."

Vang then gathered a diverse crowd of people he trusts: eaters, designers, writers, cooks, artists, friends, and family to serve the practice dishes to. "We told them what we were doing and why, and we got a lot of really good feedback from them."

But even if the dishes were then set in his mind, because they'd worked in the practice run, I wondered what might happen if this competition pig varied from his practice pig. Sure enough, while breaking it down, there were a few parts leaner than he wanted, "but we can just roll with it. Life of a cook right? You have to be able to figure out a way."

His main strategy is to keep it simple. "Since we're making sure these are dishes we grew up with, you know, Hmong people don't do a lot of weird things with pork. We don't cure it. I tried to explain Iberico ham to my dad and he couldn't believe they just let it sit out there in the air for two years and don't touch it. Hmong would never do that. We would take this and feed our village with it. And so for us, it's really about telling that story. I feel really blessed that my family is still here and we can tell the food stories together."

× Expand Vang has done many pop-ups in this kitchen.

This Sunday, Vang will be bringing these dishes and their stories to compete against those of Jose Alarcon of Popol Vuh, Mateo Mackbee of Model Citizen, Scott Pampuch of 4Bells, and Tim Fischer of Cosmos.

Whose stories will taste best?