2018 was Year of the Sandwich

For years and years, the biggest disappointment in living in the Twin Cities was: We are Mill City, which means bread, and one of the world's biggest pork producers, which means stuff that can go inside a sandwich. So why are we such a subpar sandwich town? I mean, except for Clancey's. Clancey's has been making world class sandwiches since they opened in 2003, and if you've never had their legendary house roast beef with local horseradish, put that into your 2019 planner right now. But one butcher shop does not a sandwich scene make. I maintain that 2018 was the year that the Twin Cities turned into a tournament-caliber, national-class sandwich town, because I had some absolute stunners.

Does Salty Tart make the best avocado toast in all God's blessed and bounteous creation?! Yes, I think the answer is a straight-up yes: The bread is just that good. Also, the soft-scrambled-egg-and-bacon sandwich is heaven, the jambon-beurre is ecstasy—Michelle Gayer was nominated for umpteen James Beard Awards before she even had a restaurant, and a year and a couple months in to having her breakfast-and-lunch place, I'm not sure why we don't herald her spot every day as one of the best restaurants in town.

The hot porchetta sandwich with arugula and tomato on a warm onion Rise bagel drips with fennel, and all the flavors of Italian summer made durable for winter, if you know what I mean. Preserved tomatoes, garlic cream cheese, and the whole thing is such a big, intense flavor—I didn't know a bagel sandwich could rival a Chicago beef sandwich, but now I do. And now you know, too. Get on it!

People now just stop me in the streets to tell me that they agree with my assessment of the insane excellence of the New York City commuter egg-and-challah-bun at Mevyn. But I've been going there now also for the pastrami sandwich, and if you add smoked salmon to a bagel, that turns into a spectacular sandwich, too. If you don't know, Mevyn now has one single all-day menu, and you can get bagels open to close, which makes it much more usable.

The Twin Cities have long been blessed with a stunning banh mi scene, but this year, with the opening of Lat 14 in Golden Valley, we have stepped it up a notch: Chef Ann Ahmed has Union Kitchen chef Yia Vang running lunch now, and he's bringing all the skills to his banh mi that he has been using to make a big name for himself in town the last few years.

I don't want to rub it in, but I had the most amazing BLT of my life last summer at the barbecue corner of the big Keg and Case marketplace, where those fancy Corner Table chefs built the Cities' biggest smoker, and used it to make their own bacon. The bacon was big and smoky and just knee-weakening, the heirloom tomatoes and Duke's mayo—I think this is what they eat in heaven. The other sandwiches are just as good: ham with a cheese sauce on brioche, braunschweiger with pickles and onion on white Texas toast, an elegant smoked whitefish salad with shaved cucumber. There's a reason for 60-person lines every weekend day, and you should go stand in that line as soon as you can make it happen for yourself.

But that's not all!

Other great sandwiches of my year? I found them at Parlour (ooh that chicken sandwich), Lowry Hill Meats (where the turkey melt is ridiculously good, and they now offer their most excellent burger every day), Grand Catch (a fried green tomato po' boy for the win), St. Paul Meat Shop (that roast beef), the Café at Restaurant Alma, Bellecour (the smoked salmon), the grilled cheese at Sun Street, and of course the porchetta at Terzo's Porchetteria, which is closed for the winter and will reopen in April.

Why do we suddenly have such a happening sandwich scene? I think a lot of it has to do with great bakeries like Salty Tart, Baker's Field, and Sun Street having enough years under their respective belts to either expand offerings or distribution enough to become part of the sandwich scene. The other factor is that I feel like we really never came out of the Great Recession, and that there has been tremendous pressure from all us eaters on restaurants trying to get their prices down. I call it the Hola Arepa effect: Everyone wants a really nice dinner, and they want it to cost $10. The only way restaurants can get you an entree at the price you want is for that entree to be a sandwich.

In any event, it was the best year for sandwiches we ever, ever had. Thanks for the sammies, 2018. Most people may remember you as a year of successive waves of news that made you want to pull your hair out, but the year had another side, too, a tasty one.