Women Chefs & Restaurateurs Conference: What We Learned

The whole of the Twin Cities was very excited to host the Women Chefs and Restaurateurs big national conference last weekend. Hundreds of women poured in to Minneapolis to meet, talk, get to know each other, and solve problems. I participated in one panel, went to a few seminars and parties, and came away with a lot of thoughts and feelings—very much in the positive, though still a bit unformed, (I'm only 12 hours out from eating a post-conference late night Jucy Lucy at Matt's Bar with some VIPs, after all) so here are my two main takeaways.

1) An important question: Who are women in food?

The work that went in to preparing for WCR was enormous, and in the end, deeply helpful. Some of this was pre-networking and planning, like the "Plug-Ins" that got people together before the event. (These will be ongoing, if you missed the conference, check the website for upcoming Plug-Ins both in Minneapolis and St. Paul and in cities around the country.)

Some of this work was in asking: Who are women in food, beyond the obvious chefs and restaurateurs? Is a woman in food a person who deals primarily in liquids, like a bartender? Could it be an architect who also designs restaurants? Appellate counsel at a labor and employment law firm? Someone in marketing at Land O'Lakes? A coffee buyer? A dinnerware seller? A food blogger? A manager of convenience foods at General Mills? A social media manager for a restaurant? The answer turned out to be yes, across the board. A woman in food then, (and there were a few teens at the conference, too) is anyone, anywhere around food, who wants to connect with and support other women, who also want to connect with and support each other. I've been writing about food for a long time, and have long believed that the Twin Cities is the Silicon Valley of food, but readying these different lists the magazine put together to support the event opened my eyes, and being in these rooms opened them further: We women in food are a massive, cross-industry force.

2) Minneapolis is an ideal venue for these discussions

At the last night's closing party, a few people were talking about the event in Minneapolis and the benefits they hadn't anticipated. For one thing, it's not like New York, where a bazillion things are happening and you can't get anyone's attention. It seemed like most of the people around the Cities who might want to know about it, heard about the event and were able to make space in their calendars and budgets for it, in terms of volunteering, donating, attending, and so on. For another thing, a lot of women drove in from cities where folks can feel a bit isolated from the food glitterati—I met folks from Detroit, Kansas City, Chicago, Des Moines, Milwaukee, and Fargo, to name a few. Minneapolis being a Delta hub city drew in another tier of food folk who cashed in their frequent flyer miles to reach us from Portland, Atlanta, and so on. One WCR bigwig pointed out to me that stars like Lidia Bastianich can afford a hotel room in any city in the country, but incidental costs like hotel rooms add up for up-and-comers. A lot of WCR attendees were able to find $50 AirBnBs around the Cities, which made the trip doable in the ways it wasn't in other cities. This, I was told, made the WCR general population a lot younger than it's been in recent years. Finally, having it in Minneapolis meant that the bigwigs were somewhere without their regular lives bearing down on them, and thus were more free than in their home cities, leading to bigger chances of meeting and connecting. Things went so well, there was even some talk of coming back to Minneapolis next year, or even for the next few years, to capitalize on all these virtues.

Congratulations to the WCR, congrats to the legion men and women who came out and supported the event, and thanks to all. It felt like more than a conference, it felt like the start of something big.