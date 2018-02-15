Winter Restaurant Week 2018: The Picks!

× Expand A spread at Dalton & Wade Dalton & Wade

It's WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK! Feb 18–23rd. Just in time to save us from our post-Super-Bowl-Mardi-Gras-Valentine's Day funk.

FRESHMAN CLASS (New to Restaurant Week)

Bank in Mpls. has one of the coolest rooms in the city. For me, that $35 dinner would start with the Red Lake walleye cake. Also, nice use of Kramarczuk sausage in the squash ravioli.

Your $15 lunch at The Bird includes good views of Loring Park, plus a really nice fried bologna sandwich. Or eggs on toast if you want to call it brunch for the day.

At freshly opened Book Club, in the former Cafe Maude spot, both the $20 lunch and the $30 dinner are set up to win for gluten-free eaters. Choose between the big steak salad with bleu cheese and the pork and beans with crispy 3-day porchetta and cannellini beans, but I'm going porchetta.

Cafe Alma is on board this year! Go with a group, because there's a lot to want to taste on the $30 dinner menu. I'd start with the tomato-bread soup and order the grilled lamb burger, but I would totally take bites of your fusilli with winter pesto.

Down in North Loop, Dalton & Wade is doing a $15 lunch where you can pop in for a BBQ pulled pork or chopped brisket sandwich and some hush puppies. Or hit the $30 dinner for a meat and sides mix-and-match situation: roasted chicken with carrot pudding and jojos? Brisket with mac 'n' chese and fried green tomatoes? Choose your own adventure.

In the FOOD BUILDING in NE, The Draft Horse is offering their gut-warming pot pie on the $15 lunch menu. For $25 dinner, you can just as easily warm up with the Fisher Farms pot roast with bacon-leek masher po and roasted root vegetables.

LynLake's new smokaliscious house is The Hasty Tasty. They are on board this year with $25 dinner that offers an entree choice of lamb meatloaf with smoked grits. It's up against coconut risotto, which is equally delish, so go with someone who will share.

Brand new, out at the St. Paul downtown airport, Holman's Table is in for $20 lunch with a ton of options. I'd start with mushroom toast, then maybe some buttermilk fried chicken? The $35 dinner just makes it harder with hanger steak and gnochhi, salmon with squash risotto, and duck ragout among your choices.

The Howe Daily Kitchen has a double royal cheeseburger on its $15 lunch menu, and a 2-piece broasted chicken meal, in addition to the appetizer and dessert choices on the $20 dinner. That's a lot of food!

You can still dine al fresco at Mallory's in Hudson. On their year-round rooftop, you'll find a $20 lunch with scratch-made tots and a loaded Philly cheesesteak. The $35 dinner could include a 14 oz. ribeye after some French onion soup, under the heaters and the starry winter sky.

Trust me on the $30 dinner menu at Mercury Dining Room and Rail, you'll want that nostalgia of the beef stroganoff. So much better than your granny's. Though, there's Dixie fired chicken too . . .

Out in Wayzata, where all the celebs hung out for SB52 (bygones), Hotel Landing's resto ninetwentyfive is doing a $20 lunch that includes lobster bisque and steak frites. Or check out the $35 dinner which ups the ante with Arctic char and pot du créme. #WWJTD

You're going to find a lot of mac 'n' cheese on the winter RW menus, but a really good one can be found at M St. Cafe on the lower level of St. Paul Hotel. It has blackened chicken on a white cheddar mac topped with parmesan gratin crust. It hits all the right notes for a $15 lunch with dessert.

The Twin Cities 400 Tavern is a newish, tucked-out-of-the-way spot offering a ton of options for RW. Your $15 lunch should start with beer-battered cheese curds, then sway into a French dip, bacon cheeseburger, or mac n' cheese with rotisserie chicken. I might save the whiskey barrel burger for the $25 dinner, and buffer that with beer-brined wings and a chocolate skillet cake.

SENIOR VARSITY (these guys are old pros at Restaurant Week)

Don't you feel a little good about Wayzata resto 6Smith and their willingness to put a Super Sloppy Joe sandwich on the $20 lunch menu? Get at it.

I don't know what I like more about RW at al Vento: the meatball panini on the $10 lunch menu, or a 4-course $35 dinner that includes braised short ribs with gorgonzola.

Dinner and a show has fresh meaning at Betty Dangers, where your $25 dinner might be a pork enchilada plate with a ride on the ferris wheel known as "Danger"!

You know what doesn't get enough play? The pork rib-eye. You can try this meaty wonder at Campiello, crusted with fennel along side roasted tomatoes on the $35 dinner menu. BONUS: nummy Tiramisu Classico which is also harder to find, since it stopped being 1998.

Copper Hen knows how to pluck those winter heartstrings. My $25 dinner would start with creamy tomato dill soup, followed by Wild Acres chicken pot pie, and a chocolate buttercream cupcake. And yes, I'd throw in the extra $15 for a three course wine pairing, because: winter.

It's hoagie time at Geno's, hidden away in Nordeast. Start with an antipasto salad, and then put a chicken parm hoagie in your face. Or a meatball parm if you're not wearing white. Because of the drips. This is not a #TideAd.

If ever there was a time for Hammer & Sickle, February is it, no? A $25 dinner of Chicken Kiev, beef stroganoff, pierogi, and blintz should surely be bolstered by the $15 vodka flight, yes?

It's probably been a while since you've been to I Nonni, right? What better time than Restaurant Week for a reunion! Especially with $35 dinner choices, like crostini with lamb bacon, tajarin alla bolognese, and bucatini all' amatriciana with guanciale and chilies. That's a warm welcome home.

Have Millennials saved fondue? Or have they killed it? It's hard to keep track. YOU can kill it, a $25 lunch and $35 dinner that is, at Melting Pot, where you start with a cheese fondue, move to a salad (as if you're not going to dip that in the cheese fondue), and then onto a three-part entree that might include shrimp, chicken, pasta, sirloin, or what have you. You know the kids love to customize!

Just a little heads up, if you're trying to do a Lenten meat-free Friday meal during RW. Head over to Red Stag Supperclub for gem lettuce salad and grilled cheese for $15 lunch, or salt cod sweet potato fritters and mushroom risotto for $30 dinner. Baked Alaska is meatless too, as far as I know.

Rodizio Grill in Maple Grove is turning their $30 dinner menu into a bacon fest! On the unlimited salad bar you can dip into bacon cauliflower chowder, bacon potato salad, honey-glazed bacon, bacon-wrapped jalapenos, and more. And that's not even including the meats that come around to your table until you say stop.

Restaurant Week is a great pocketbook-friendly way to check out what Sameh Wadi is cooking at Seven. For a $35 dinner, you could try dry-aged prime sirloin with potato puree and crispy Brussels, potato-crusted salmon with braised leeks, those iconic Parisian gnocchi from his Saffron days (!), or a roast chicken with smoky grits and root vegetables.

There are Scotch eggs in Woodbury? Head east to T. Morris Pub & Grill for a little club house nosh, like said eggs—plus grilled Korean pork shanks, gorgonzola-crusted cast iron steak, spicy shrimp and tomato pasta, and Irish whiskey bread pudding. All potentially yours on the $35 dinner menu. P.S. I hear good things about the Reuben on the $15 lunch menu, too.

Go check out Tullibee in the Hewing Hotel, and dig into some beautiful Skuna Bay salmon on the $15 lunch. I have no idea what steelhead trout osso buco would be like, but it's on the $35 dinner menu, and I'm in.