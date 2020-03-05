Winners and Losers of this Ending K-Mart Debacle

I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime. The city of Minneapolis is buying out the lease of that tragic K-Mart that has wrecked the grid of our beautiful city for lo some 45 years.

Now, if you don't know it, Dave Brauer wrote a good piece years ago on the tragic backstory. After the white-flight 1960’s, when the powers that be in this city were knocking down every historic structure they could, the historic southside of Minneapolis looked like it had too easy access to downtown, so a Nicollet Wall was conceived, to prevent crime going north or south. (Related: Why there's historically been no on-ramp from that part of town to I35 so people who live on the southside to get downtown.) It destroyed Nicollet Avenue, our fair city's historic-main street, and really, alongside the carving of interstate canyons, served to gouge the core city into unfluid, unnavigable chunks.

After this city-blocking barricade of a K-Mart was erected, it isolated a whole bunch of Nicollet Avenue buildings from the rest of the city: rents there plummeted and storefronts emptied. But then a whole lot of immigrants and restaurateurs moved in to the small, cheap small spaces, and over decades, Eat Street was born. Once Eat Street got to looking pretty sweet, people began asking: Why is it so hard to get to?!

And God bless every person in the city of Minneapolis who has worked since 1976 to undo this. I know there are a lot of transportation and civic engineer types, as well as many politicians, who have made the dream of restoring Nicollet their constant goal. And now it’s going to happen!

What does this mean for the city? So much. A quick cheat-sheet of winners and losers:

Winners:

Anyone who owns property on or near on Nicollet Loads of families who own restaurants and grocery stores on Nicollet actually own their land and buildings—the Quang family behind Quang Restaurant, the Wong family behind Rainbow Chinese, the Perez family behind Marissa’s Market. All those families, and dozens more, dug in and worked and worked and worked, betting everything they had on the future of Minneapolis. Now, sometime in the future people might be able to take a trolley to them, and this is real wealth-creation. I couldn't be happier for them all. South Minneapolis South Minneapolis residents, you will be able to get to Nicollet and downtown without getting blocked a hundred times and diverted like a rat in a maze. How fun this will be for you! Streetcar Fans! Transit Fans! Did you know that the city has a plan to put a streetcar on Nicollet and all the way up Central, so that you will be able to take a streetcar from downtown to Mia, to Quang, to the great choir concerts at Plymouth Congregational Church, to Copper Hen? The streetcar will take you to all the light-rail, which will take you to the University of Minnesota, or St. Paul, or the Mall of America? It will also take you to the North Star Line. This is literally the missing link in Minneapolis transit, I mean, besides Broadway, and it all hinged on getting rid of the K-Mart. Music Fans Imagine, for a moment, taking a streetcar between two landmark music venues, the Dakota and Icehouse. That could happen because of the K-Mart going away! Core Downtown Minneapolis Nicollet Mall commerce has been near about destroyed over the last few years of the Big, Endless Build. Stores shuttering. People staying home because they can’t afford to park in our newly ritzy and business-traveler-oriented downtown. But what if there was a trolley, and the people who live in south and northeast Minneapolis could seamlessly get to the restaurants downtown? It could be great for the core.

Losers: