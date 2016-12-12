Wine News: Gavin Kaysen Snaps Up Nico Giraud

× Expand Nico Giraud from Meritage

Last week Spoon and Stable's Gavin Kaysen let us in on the name of his coming Wayzata location: Bellecour. And this week he's gearing up to host his mentor, Daniel Boulud, at the latest Synergy Series dinners on Thursday and Friday. But I didn't want this little tidbit to slip by without a note.

Kaysen has hired longtime Meritage sommelier (and noted Frenchie) Nico Giraud to be Director of Wine for both Spoon and Stable and Bellecour. "I am very excited to be joining this ship," Nico told me. "I've know Gavin for a long time, some 11 years since he was in San Diego, and I'm so excited to be a part of where he's taking his team." Nico has been a familiar face in the dining room at Meritage and counts many fans. With nothing but fond memories of his time there, he admits he's "very happy to have this opportunity to really focus on wine, and not managing a restaurant. With Gavin, I'll get to dedicate myself to meeting with wine people, and working on the lists, as well as training the staff and enhancing the overall wine culture of the restaurants."

"Nico just exudes hospitality, that's the common thing people agree on when you talk about him," Kaysen told me, "he's going to really add something to the floor. We were looking at the kitchen hierarchy and wondering how we could create and sustain the same system in the front of house, and I think having Nico come on and really focus on the wine is going to expand the culture. We have two servers right now, Ben Dale and Tristan Pitre, who will continue to act as our go-to wine ambassadors on the floor, but it will be fun to see how much farther they can go with Nico."

And let's be honest, having a smartly-dressed hospitalitarian with a French accent out in Wayzata to help launch a brasserie can't hurt. Personally, I think this is a major get. Nico has a way of making wine playful and fun, and he is as suave with the novice as he is with the wine snob. In the end, it never escapes you that it is his core mission to make you happy, and you generally leave his company feeling smarter than when you arrived. Or at least buzzier.

Nico will split his time between the restaurants (once Bellecour gets fired up this spring), but you'll likely start spotting him at Spoon very soon.