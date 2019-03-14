Why Doesn't Michelin Rate Minnesota Restaurants?

× Expand Libby Anderson for Demi Octopus civet with bacon lardon and red currants was served with a heritage wheat bun to sop up the sauce.

People ask me periodically why Minnesota doesn't have any Michelin-starred restaurants. They don't come here, I always explain, lamely, giving an unsatisfactory answer to the famously secretive guide-book's ways, in which they swan about the globe, awarding various stars and setting the agenda and status of the world's cooking professionals.

When I say: They don't come here, most people hear "We're not worthy! Minnesota restaurants, like the new and very fancy Demi (look at that octopus picture! swoon) or the late and lamented La Belle Vie, just aren't good like them."

OR MAYBE WE'RE JUST NOT GIVING THEM ENOUGH DIRECT CASH PAYMENTS!

Turns out that the state of California paid the Michelin folk a straight up $600,000 to help with "hard costs" of reviewing their restaurants, per answers to an email from industry newsletter "Family Meal" by Visit California president and CEO Caroline Beteta.

This is, in fact, shocking. To have this revealed about Michelin and all their years of We Are So Classy And Mysterious Behind This Curtain, Believe Us... shocking! I'm shocked.

And here's what I have to conclude about it: Don't let your children be as credulous as I was up until today. When they come to you and ask: Mama, why won't Guide Michelin come here? Answer your child simply, but firmly: Because we don't pay them.

Because that's the truth.