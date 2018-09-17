Whiskey Season Opener: Where to Start Sipping Mash

When summer finally loosens its hot and humid grip, we set down our gin and tonics and turn toward something richer. Ok, yes, I do drink whiskey all year, but something about fall makes me grab it more often. Sipped around the fire pit, its aim isn't to cool you down and refresh, it's to warm you up and temper. It's an easer, flowing you into thicker sweaters and an acceptance of colder days on the rise.

If you are still not a friend of whiskey, haven't quite jumped on the bandwagon but are bourbon-curious, you could have no better introduction than Thursday's event out at J. Carver Distillery: Barrels, Booze & Bungs: The Story of #291. It starts at the beginning, June 26 in 2015 when the then brand-new Waconia distillery poured locally grown rye whiskey into a 53-gallon barrel crafted by Atlas Barrel in Watertown out of premium Minnesota white oak. After three years, that barrel (#291) is ready to drink.

The party will be more educational than just your average stand-and-sip. You'll be able to watch the birth of whiskey as they demonstrate how whiskey comes from beer, the magic of the distilling process, how barrels are made, charred, filled, and stacked. There will be fire. You'll be able to explore both the distilling rooms and the barrel houses, and of course, sip some mash. The ticket is $100, and it includes all the whiskey flights you wish to sample, snacks, plus a take-home bottle of the #291 rye. But more importantly, it includes a donation to the Minnesota Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (MOFAS). J. Carver owner Bill Miller told me that he is picking up the cost of the rye bottles so that more of the ticket price can go to the organization, "We wanted to celebrate the whiskey, but we also wanted to recognize something bigger than ourselves. Part of our hospitality is about responsible drinking, and we wanted to help others who are trying to solve a problem through that kind of education."

Other Ways to Whiskey:

Sept. 18: RockFilter Distillery releases its collaboration whiskey with Dessa. Look for it on store shelves, or head right down to Spring Grove to grab a bottle right from the cocktail room.

Sept. 25: Head over to the Dubliner Pub for a wee bit of Irish whiskey tasting.

Sept. 26: Check out Whiskey Wednesday at The Freehouse where the house pour will be Makers Mark.

Sept 26: Go all in at this High West Whiskey dinner at Dalton & Wade.

Sept. 29: It's nothing but Barrels & Bluegrass out at 45th Parallel Distillery, FTW.

Oct. 6: If you know whiskey, you know Ace Spirits. Pop in for a night of Laphroaig with Simon Brooking.

Oct 30: Ladies, if you missed the September event at Brother Justus, join Women Who Whiskey at "Ghost Quartet," a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey.

Anytime: Sign up for a local distillery tour.

And as the season rolls, stay tuned for more events and ways to sip mash and talk trash.

