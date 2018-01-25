Where Will Super Bowl Celebs Eat in Minneapolis? Seven Steakhouse!

× Expand Photo by Derrick Koch Chef Sameh Wadi

Here’s a fun little Super Bowl tidbit: Guess what restaurant is closing down entirely for the week, and will only be accessible to folks with fancy NFL credentials? Seven Steakhouse! That kitchen was taken over by chef Sameh Wadi in a surprise move last summer—a move that suddenly looks much less surprising, now that we know what Seven had up its sleeve. (Note; if you live in the Twin Cities and don’t care about the Super Bowl, keep reading—his impacts you as soon as the Super Bowl ends.)

House of the NFL

This Saturday afternoon, Seven closes down to the public. Chef Sameh Wadi tells me that at that moment the NFL will swoop in and bring pool tables, new furniture, and everything Tom Brady and Gisele presumably need to meet their cool ultra-celebrity needs. At that moment Seven also goes from a normal restaurant to a place with food stations serving two or three meals a day. Picture snacky sandwich stations for lunch, and sushi and beef carving stations later on. The famous rooftop is going to be put under a full tent for a winter wonderland nightclub in the sky. Wadi tells me they’re prepping for roughly 3,000 diners a day. “Including Tom Brady and Gisele?” I asked, and then he didn’t know if they’d be there, and we talked about whether Bobby Flay would be there, and neither of us knew that either. But! If you’re the kind of person who stands around places with an autograph book, Seven is the place you should be standing around during the Super Bowl.

After House of the NFL

Now, for this restaurant critic’s purposes, after the Super Bowl ends is when things should get very interesting for those of us with bedrooms in the #BoldNorth. Why? Because that’s when Seven will fully become the showcase for the new and super-financed version of Sameh Wadi.

Wadi is known for World Street Kitchen and Milkjam Creamery, the fusion quick-serve spot and ice cream parlor, both with fine dining roots. He used to run fine dining Middle Eastern wonderland Saffron, but that closed. He’s going to open a counter-service Cajun Vietnamese seafood boil near Macalester in St. Paul, with his brother Saed Wadi (a WSK partner) and with Brooklyn Park Cajun Deli owner Thien Ly, to be called Grand Catch. (He told me he’s doing a seafood boil because he loves the flavors, and because the small kitchen wouldn’t allow too much more. The space couldn’t support all the from-scratch prep of a World Street Kitchen, where cooks cook for 18 hours a day to make it all happen.) But Seven is now officially going to be the place where Wadi’s fine cooking talents, using all the resources of a fine kitchen, will be seen. To wit, he tells me that the Seven menu, which has been slowly morphing to his vision since last summer, is now completely his.

Dishes like the sushi roll “Paradise Awaits” convey the flavors he encountered on a trip through southeast Asia. “It’s got the flavors of larb, in a sushi roll,” Wadi told me. Fish sauce, galangal, ginger, kaffir lime leaves pounded into a sauce, and paired with sushi? From anyone else in town I’d be very afraid, but after the smash hit of WSK’s Bangkok Burrito, how can I not trust it? Another sushi roll, “Super Friends,” is olive oil and salmon, with Greek herbs. “It’s how I grew up eating fish—with herbs and rice. Obviously we didn’t have salmon, but I’ve grown to like it living here.” Wadi’s family is Palestinian, and he was born in Kuwait after his family fled the wars, and grew up here. Those rolls will be available to Super Bowl celebrities if they want them, Wadi told me, but then they’ll be available to the rest of us after the game. Wadi told me he spent months developing a dry-aged sirloin and beef fat hash browns for the new Seven menu, and that the $36 steak, “Eats like a thousand dollar steak. I love that steak. I worked for three months with our suppliers testing different dry-age time periods, you wouldn’t believe what went into it.”

That’s all, folks! As of the second I typed this there are so many February reservations still open at Seven there are even reservations left on Valentine’s Day. You might want some—heck, maybe some of these NFL bigwigs will have been so impressed they’ll be at the next table?