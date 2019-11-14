Where to Watch the Impeachment Hearings

× Expand Photography by bakdc/Shutterstock

This week begins the televised impeachment hearings, and the exhaustion is setting in. If you’re tired of quietly refreshing The New York Times at your desk and need some political camaraderie, hit up these local spots for live viewings and drinks to match your mood—whatever it may be.

The Saloon

After the Trump baby balloon sat on its roof during the rally last month, it’s really no surprise this Hennepin Avenue bar is hosting a full-on impeachment hearing viewing party. The hearing itself starts at 9 a.m. CT, but the Saloon will open at noon, ready for whatever comes our way. 830 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., saloonmn.com

Cuzzy’s

Want to start watching right away? Cuzzy’s opens at 7 a.m. and offers a full breakfast menu, lunch specials, and happy hour deals, so you can tuck in for the whole day. 507 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-339-6211, cuzzys.com

Palmer’s

The West Bank watering hole opens at 10 a.m. and plans to have C-SPAN buzzing all day. Light-rail over from downtown, cozy up to the long wood bar, and settle in. You’ll be here a while. 500 Cedar Ave., Mpls., 612-333-7625, palmersbar.net

Mortimers

Snag a spot at the bar and slip into burger and beer mode at Mortimers, where they’ll play the impeachment hearings on TV starting at 11 a.m. 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-872-1688, mortimersbar.com

Dark Horse Bar and Eatery

No, we didn’t forget about our St. Paul politicos. The Lowertown spot opens at 11 a.m. and serves a nice basil Bloody to start your day. Happy hour starts at 3 p.m. if you want to continue the party. 250 E. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-313-7960, darkhorsebarandeatery.com

The Depot Tavern

First Ave's bar and resto opens at 10 a.m. on Friday and will show the hearings on their large-screen TVs. Grab a burger, watch the show, and plan your next First Ave concert while you're there. 17 N. 7th St., Mpls., 612-338-1828, thedepottavern.com

Have a bar to add? Please email us at edit@mspmag.com.