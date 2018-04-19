Where to Support Women-Run Establishments in the Twin Cities

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Women Run Restaurants
Clockwise from top left: Tamara Brown of Sassy Spoon, Lachelle Cunningham of Breaking Bread Cafe, Erica Strait of Foxy Falafel, restaurateur Kim Bartmann, Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe, and Ann Kim of Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, and Hello Pizza
A few weeks ago, in honor of the historic development of the big national Women Chefs and Restaurateurs conference coming to Minneapolis, I published a list of some of the top women-cheffed, women-owned restaurants I thought visiting chefs would want to check out. The community response was enormous, and we realized that a lot of you really wanted a much more thorough list. Some want the list so that you may patronize the restaurants. Some want it for networking. Some teachers asked for an expanded list so that students hoping to interview a female entrepreneur could ask a food-business owner. So here it is, an expanded list. But first, a few caveats.
Now, if at first you think an entirely comprehensive list would be manageable, short, and useful (because nationally only 33% of restaurant majority-owners are women, and Grubhub through their laudable RestaurantHER program estimates that only 20% of all chefs, and 9% of head chefs, are women) ... well, you have another think coming. There are more than a million restaurants in America, employing a full 10% of America’s workforce. While a lot of those aren't stand-alone restaurants, there are a lot of independent spots, and in Minnesota alone we can count some 10,000 members of the National Restaurant Association.
This is to say nothing of brewers, bakeries, caterers, jam-makers and so on. It’s easy to see that even if only 20% of chefs at restaurants are women, and only 33% have female ownership, a Minnesota list that was absolutely comprehensive would have maybe 2,000 or 3,000 people on it. Which is to say, it would be too big to read, write, or manage for mere human-sized writers such as myself. If you yourself want to compile that two- or three-thousand-person list, please do and I will link to it!
This is a list that counts local influencers, as it were—women in food and drink who are making waves, standing up, and making a difference in the food scene. I’m sure I have missed people, and to them I apologize in advance. We will periodically update this, to reflect the thousand-or-so food business openings we see in the state every year. But till then, it can serve as a resource for us all. It’s a tasty world we live in here in Minnesota, in big part to the terrific female entrepreneurs hustling and dazzling in every corner of the industry.
Women Chefs and Chef-owners
- The Grand Café | Chef-owner Jamie Malone is one of the most buzzed-about talents in town, with her Food & Wine best-new-chef nomination and her new earthy, sensuous take on French fare.
- Hai Hai / Hola Arepa | Chef-owner Christina Nguyen making Vietnamese food for the next generation—and if you leave town without trying her banana blossom salad, you’re missing out.
- Pizzeria Lola / Young Joni / Hello Pizza | Chef and owner Ann Kim has gotten James Beard nominations, been called one of the best pizza makers in the country, and been spotlighted by GQ. But we love her because she’s a pizza fanatic, and makes a pie crust worthy of the angels.
- Chef Shack | Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summers make everything feel special at this barbecue-and-whatever-they-feel-like-eating restaurant which started as a food truck and grew and grew.
- Spoonriver | The Alice Waters of Minneapolis is a local legend named Brenda Langton. Not only did she start her first café when Jimmy Carter was in the White House, she went on to almost single-handedly found the cities’ locavore scene and our most beautiful farmer’s market, Mill City. Where healthy, visionary, and good meet, that’s where Brenda’s been breaking ground for decades.
- Rainbow Chinese | Minnesota’s dumpling queen Tammy Wong has been a hometown hero since 1987—and if you miss her Szechuan dumplings, you’ll be sad forever.
- Breaking Bread Café | Chef Lachelle Cunningham is redefining soul food in the north, don’t miss her coconut corn bread and vegan greens.
- Marla’s Caribbean Café | Chef-owner Marla Jadoonanan came from Trinidad to make the people of Minneapolis happy with her unbelievably spectacular curry channa and jerk chicken.
- Nightingale | Chef-owner Carrie McCabe Johnston runs one of the most popular brunch spots in the Twin Cities, though late night is our favorite time to visit, for a chic cocktail and that delicate fish plate.
- On’s Kitchen | Adored, venerated, revered, On’s isn’t just probably the best Thai restaurant in the state, it’s where "On" Khumchaya taught us that she makes Tom Yum like the angels make in heaven.
- Victor’s 1959 Cafe | Owner Niki Stavrou is famous for her flan and the happy line that spills from her Cuban restaurant all Saturday and Sunday long for brunchers who want in to Stavrou’s always-sunny weekend.
- Joan’s on the Park | Susan Dunlop and Joan Schmitt own and run this St. Paul favorite together. Dunlop cooks the boat scallop risotto, and Schmitt charms the dining room.
- Café Margaux | Margaret Doran is the chef-owner of the organic-minded suburban eatern Café Margaux. Is it due to Doran’s Belgian training that she has a particular gift with moules?
- Foxy Falafel | Erica Strait makes organic, Paleo- and Whole-30 friendly Mediterranean food that’s as craveable as it is healthy.
- Black Dog Café | Lowertown St. Paul’s founding café was opened by two sisters and a brother, Andy, Sara and Stacy Remke some two decades ago, proving that sibling cooperation sometimes wins out over sibling rivalry, if there’s enough coffee for everyone.
- Sawatdee | Su Penn Harrison all but invented the modern Thai restaurant in Minnesota when her groundbreaking restaurant opened more than 30 years ago. She and her daughter Cyndy still run a tight ship.
- The Buttered Tin | Alicia Hinze makes one of downtown St. Paul’s most hotly beloved brunches—the sausage gravy biscuits are bliss.
- Sassy Spoon | Tamara Ecklund wanted to open the Cities’ first entirely gluten-free restaurant, so she did, and the world beat a path to her door.
- Gardens of Salonica | Anna Christoforides makes some of the Cities' best Greek food—it's wholesome, real, and inspired.
- Chin Dian Cafe | Where Chinese and Indian meet, as cooked and imagined by Nina Wong, sister to Rainbow Chinese pioneer Tammy, and deft curry chef.
- Naviya Thai | Linden Hills has a spectacular organic Thai spot, and chef-owner Naviya Labarge, who runs it with husband Kim, has a gifted hand with curries using the rarer farmer’s market vegetables.
Women-Owned Bakeries & Bakeries with Benefits Like Coffee and Sandwiches
- Salty Tart | Most coastal types know chef-owner Michelle Gayer for her work as the author of Charlie Trotter’s critically important pastry cookbook, but we know her for her quick wit and her brilliant croissants—and her new St. Paul breakfast spot, where her savory side shines.
- Rise Bagel Co. | Sisters and co-baker-owners Jen and Kate Lloyd are the new artisanal bagel artists in walking distance of the WCR headquarters at the Hewing Hotel—start your day with some sister-power, why don’t you?
- St. Paul Bagelry | Why are all Minnesota bagel shops run by sisters? No one knows, but sisters Peggy Teed and Dodie Green make the chewy, pliant, irresistible St. Paul Bagelry bagels.
- Honey & Rye | Baker-owner Anne Andrus makes a killer challah and angelic madelines—it’s a bakery of wonderful extremes.
- Glam Doll Donuts | Sassy, sexy, silly, but very serious about quality, Glam Doll is the brainchild and passion project of Arwyn Birch and Teresa Fox, and it’s where all the hip late-night donut hunters end their evenings.
- Sunstreet Breads | Solveig Tofte is one of the country’s most accomplished bakers, pushing boundaries especially in the realm of Northern-inspired breads made with local flour.
- Mojo Monkey Donuts | Behind the clever donut spot is Lisa Clark, whose kids inspired her to name it after a famed monkey villain from the Powerpuff Girls, and whose donuts went on to inspire St. Paul to get up early.
- Bogart's Doughnut Co | Anne Rucker makes a raised glazed worthy of driving across town for—which lots of people do.
- Sift Gluten Free | Molly Miller uses local eggs and butter to make the gluten-free donuts, muffins, and the difficult breads of your gluten-free dreams.
- Vegan East | Sheila Nelson’s White Bear Lake bakery is inspired to get animal-free frosted cupcakes out into the world, pretty as jewels.
Women-Owned Beverage Companies
- Urban Growler | Looking for a cold one? Jill Pavlak and master brewer Deb Loch of the first local woman-owned brewery will pour you a Blue Ribbon-winning Midwest IPA from their comfortable and relaxed taproom.
- Bang Brewing | Sandy Boss Febbo is the majority owner in Bang, a most excellent organic brewery surrounded by native prairie plants, and a leader in brewing with perennial Kernza wheat.
- Crooked Water Spirits | Heather Manley is behind some of the hottest bottles of hooch in town, find her Sun Dog citrus gin on many a back bar.
- Twin Spirits Distillery | Raise a glass to all that women can accomplish in the food and beverage world, and do it with a sip of Mamma's Moonshine in Michelle Winchester's cocktail room.
- Forager Brewing | Small batch beers and woodfired pizzas from owner Annie Henderson make this Rochester brewery something special.
- Grand Rounds | Owner Tessa Leung made a space in Rochester where a weary traveler can repair herself with a cranberry Berliner Weiss and a worthy breakfast dog.
- Finnegan’s | Dreamt up by Jacquie Berglund as a way to turn 100% of the profits from good beer into food for the hungry, the brewery's new taproom is a stunner.
Women-Owned Ice Cream
- Pumphouse Creamery | The ice cream shop evolved when Barb Zapzalka set herself the task of making everything as local, organic, and farm-driven as possible—don’t miss her Door County cherry sundaes.
- MN Nice Cream | Owner Katie Romanski is bringing all the sparkle-happy-pretty-joy to soft serve—with freshly baked cakes to add in to your shakes.
- Sweet Science Ice Cream | Ashlee Olds changed the face of ice cream cups in our time by making individual sundaes in each one from resolutely local ingredients, her coming scoop shop is hotly anticipated.
- Sonny’s Ice Cream | Carrie Gustafson is the ice cream chef and co-owner with her husband Ron Siron of the South Minneapolis landmark, don’t miss her ethereal sorbets.
Women Restaurateurs
- The Kim Bartmann empire | WCR president Kim Bartmann owns a great many local restaurants, and she’s responsible for a lot of the good feminist energy pulsing through the Twin Cities these days. Her signature properties include: Retro bowling alley and Belgian beer specialist Bryant Lake Bowl, burger champion Pat’s Tap, French corner bistro Café Barbette, sustainable diner Tiny Diner, Wisconsin-style supperclub Red Stag, and mid-century California eatery Book Club.
- The Birchwood Café | Owner Tracy Singleton has pushed integration with her supplier farms into such rich territory she’s discovered additional seasons—ask what Frost means to the Birchwood, for a very interesting answer.
- El Burrito Mercado | Milissa Silva-Diaz runs one of the most dynamic spots in the state, it’s a market, a deli, a cafe, a full-service restaurant, and the heart of a community. Also, the chicarron prensado burrito is a wicked mistress who cannot, and should not be resisted.
- French Meadow & People’s Organic | When owner Lynn Gordon founded French Meadow in 1985 it was organic before organic was a thing, and later became the first organic-certified bakery in the entire country. Today chef Beth Fisher who has worked with local farms and farmers her whole career works with Lynn to continue to push forward what healthy, accessible food means.
- Gyst | Sister-owners Ky and Mel Guse own and run the Cities’ best natural wine bar—and curate a damn fine cheese plate.
- Jakeeno’s | Sisters Amy and Patty Keegan run this historic South Minneapolis red sauce joint founded by their dad in 1975—raise a garlic cheese toast to sister power!
- Fig + Farro | Michelle Courtright opened a globally inspired vegetarian/vegan comfort food restaurant in Uptown with a great tap wine list and a focus on raising issues around climate change.
- The Lynhall | Anne Spaeth had a vision for an artisan food space designed for the urban professional—think plump and towering chicken salad stuffed croissants, good wine, and business-level wi-fi.
- Maria’s Café | Owner Maria Hoyos’ has been serving famous sweet corn pancakes and other Columbian hits for decades, to constant wild applause.
- The Depot & The Turf Club | Owner Dayna Frank has steadily guided the iconic Twin Cities music clubs in a direction that offers something savory with a little sizzle with your beer.
- Psycho Suzi's & Betty Danger's | Both are food-forward parts of the Leslie Bock Empire, which delivers the most fun you can have in Northeast as imagined by America's only punk rock princess who owns a private ferris wheel.
- Broder’s Pasta Bar, Broder’s Cucina, and Terzo | All South Minneapolis Italian icons, this trio of spots was dreamed up by Molly Broder, who has great Italian food intuition—and sons making polenta and selling wine.
- Keys’ Café | Barbara Hunn opened the first of her neighborhood anchor modern diners in 1973—now her kids help run them, and she’s created the conditions for probably a million caramel rolls, and a billion good memories.
- The Blue Plate Group | Mercury Dining Room and Rail, The Freehouse, The Lowry, and Highland Grill are just some of the Blue Plate’s local portfolio of everyday charmers, and all of them has co-owner Stephanie Shimp’s particular brand of cat’s eye pep and hospitality baked right in.
