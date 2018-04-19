Where to Support Women-Run Establishments in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Women Run Restaurants Clockwise from top left: Tamara Brown of Sassy Spoon, Lachelle Cunningham of Breaking Bread Cafe, Erica Strait of Foxy Falafel, restaurateur Kim Bartmann, Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe, and Ann Kim of Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, and Hello Pizza

A few weeks ago, in honor of the historic development of the big national Women Chefs and Restaurateurs conference coming to Minneapolis, I published a list of some of the top women-cheffed, women-owned restaurants I thought visiting chefs would want to check out. The community response was enormous, and we realized that a lot of you really wanted a much more thorough list. Some want the list so that you may patronize the restaurants. Some want it for networking. Some teachers asked for an expanded list so that students hoping to interview a female entrepreneur could ask a food-business owner. So here it is, an expanded list. But first, a few caveats.

Now, if at first you think an entirely comprehensive list would be manageable, short, and useful (because nationally only 33% of restaurant majority-owners are women, and Grubhub through their laudable RestaurantHER program estimates that only 20% of all chefs, and 9% of head chefs, are women) ... well, you have another think coming. There are more than a million restaurants in America, employing a full 10% of America’s workforce. While a lot of those aren't stand-alone restaurants, there are a lot of independent spots, and in Minnesota alone we can count some 10,000 members of the National Restaurant Association.

This is to say nothing of brewers, bakeries, caterers, jam-makers and so on. It’s easy to see that even if only 20% of chefs at restaurants are women, and only 33% have female ownership, a Minnesota list that was absolutely comprehensive would have maybe 2,000 or 3,000 people on it. Which is to say, it would be too big to read, write, or manage for mere human-sized writers such as myself. If you yourself want to compile that two- or three-thousand-person list, please do and I will link to it!

This is a list that counts local influencers, as it were—women in food and drink who are making waves, standing up, and making a difference in the food scene. I’m sure I have missed people, and to them I apologize in advance. We will periodically update this, to reflect the thousand-or-so food business openings we see in the state every year. But till then, it can serve as a resource for us all. It’s a tasty world we live in here in Minnesota, in big part to the terrific female entrepreneurs hustling and dazzling in every corner of the industry.

Women Chefs and Chef-owners

Women-Owned Bakeries & Bakeries with Benefits Like Coffee and Sandwiches

Salty Tart | Most coastal types know chef-owner Michelle Gayer for her work as the author of Charlie Trotter’s critically important pastry cookbook, but we know her for her quick wit and her brilliant croissants—and her new St. Paul breakfast spot, where her savory side shines.

| Most coastal types know chef-owner Michelle Gayer for her work as the author of Charlie Trotter’s critically important pastry cookbook, but we know her for her quick wit and her brilliant croissants—and her new St. Paul breakfast spot, where her savory side shines. Rise Bagel Co. | Sisters and co-baker-owners Jen and Kate Lloyd are the new artisanal bagel artists in walking distance of the WCR headquarters at the Hewing Hotel—start your day with some sister-power, why don’t you?

| Sisters and co-baker-owners Jen and Kate Lloyd are the new artisanal bagel artists in walking distance of the WCR headquarters at the Hewing Hotel—start your day with some sister-power, why don’t you? St. Paul Bagelry | Why are all Minnesota bagel shops run by sisters? No one knows, but sisters Peggy Teed and Dodie Green make the chewy, pliant, irresistible St. Paul Bagelry bagels.

| Why are all Minnesota bagel shops run by sisters? No one knows, but sisters Peggy Teed and Dodie Green make the chewy, pliant, irresistible St. Paul Bagelry bagels. Honey & Rye | Baker-owner Anne Andrus makes a killer challah and angelic madelines—it’s a bakery of wonderful extremes.

Baker-owner Anne Andrus makes a killer challah and angelic madelines—it’s a bakery of wonderful extremes. Glam Doll Donuts | Sassy, sexy, silly, but very serious about quality, Glam Doll is the brainchild and passion project of Arwyn Birch and Teresa Fox, and it’s where all the hip late-night donut hunters end their evenings.

| Sassy, sexy, silly, but very serious about quality, Glam Doll is the brainchild and passion project of Arwyn Birch and Teresa Fox, and it’s where all the hip late-night donut hunters end their evenings. Sunstreet Breads | Solveig Tofte is one of the country’s most accomplished bakers, pushing boundaries especially in the realm of Northern-inspired breads made with local flour.

| Solveig Tofte is one of the country’s most accomplished bakers, pushing boundaries especially in the realm of Northern-inspired breads made with local flour. Mojo Monkey Donuts | Behind the clever donut spot is Lisa Clark, whose kids inspired her to name it after a famed monkey villain from the Powerpuff Girls, and whose donuts went on to inspire St. Paul to get up early.

| Behind the clever donut spot is Lisa Clark, whose kids inspired her to name it after a famed monkey villain from the Powerpuff Girls, and whose donuts went on to inspire St. Paul to get up early. Bogart's Doughnut Co | Anne Rucker makes a raised glazed worthy of driving across town for—which lots of people do.

| Anne Rucker makes a raised glazed worthy of driving across town for—which lots of people do. Sift Gluten Free | Molly Miller uses local eggs and butter to make the gluten-free donuts, muffins, and the difficult breads of your gluten-free dreams.

| Molly Miller uses local eggs and butter to make the gluten-free donuts, muffins, and the difficult breads of your gluten-free dreams. Vegan East | Sheila Nelson’s White Bear Lake bakery is inspired to get animal-free frosted cupcakes out into the world, pretty as jewels.

Women-Owned Beverage Companies

Urban Growler | Looking for a cold one? Jill Pavlak and master brewer Deb Loch of the first local woman-owned brewery will pour you a Blue Ribbon-winning Midwest IPA from their comfortable and relaxed taproom.

| Looking for a cold one? Jill Pavlak and master brewer Deb Loch of the first local woman-owned brewery will pour you a Blue Ribbon-winning Midwest IPA from their comfortable and relaxed taproom. Bang Brewing | Sandy Boss Febbo is the majority owner in Bang, a most excellent organic brewery surrounded by native prairie plants, and a leader in brewing with perennial Kernza wheat.

| Sandy Boss Febbo is the majority owner in Bang, a most excellent organic brewery surrounded by native prairie plants, and a leader in brewing with perennial Kernza wheat. Crooked Water Spirits | Heather Manley is behind some of the hottest bottles of hooch in town, find her Sun Dog citrus gin on many a back bar.

| Heather Manley is behind some of the hottest bottles of hooch in town, find her Sun Dog citrus gin on many a back bar. Twin Spirits Distillery | Raise a glass to all that women can accomplish in the food and beverage world, and do it with a sip of Mamma's Moonshine in Michelle Winchester's cocktail room.

| Raise a glass to all that women can accomplish in the food and beverage world, and do it with a sip of Mamma's Moonshine in Michelle Winchester's cocktail room. Forager Brewing | Small batch beers and woodfired pizzas from owner Annie Henderson make this Rochester brewery something special.

| Small batch beers and woodfired pizzas from owner Annie Henderson make this Rochester brewery something special. Grand Rounds | Owner Tessa Leung made a space in Rochester where a weary traveler can repair herself with a cranberry Berliner Weiss and a worthy breakfast dog.

| Owner Tessa Leung made a space in Rochester where a weary traveler can repair herself with a cranberry Berliner Weiss and a worthy breakfast dog. Finnegan’s | Dreamt up by Jacquie Berglund as a way to turn 100% of the profits from good beer into food for the hungry, the brewery's new taproom is a stunner.

Women-Owned Ice Cream

Pumphouse Creamery | The ice cream shop evolved when Barb Zapzalka set herself the task of making everything as local, organic, and farm-driven as possible—don’t miss her Door County cherry sundaes.

| The ice cream shop evolved when Barb Zapzalka set herself the task of making everything as local, organic, and farm-driven as possible—don’t miss her Door County cherry sundaes. MN Nice Cream | Owner Katie Romanski is bringing all the sparkle-happy-pretty-joy to soft serve—with freshly baked cakes to add in to your shakes.

| Owner Katie Romanski is bringing all the sparkle-happy-pretty-joy to soft serve—with freshly baked cakes to add in to your shakes. Sweet Science Ice Cream | Ashlee Olds changed the face of ice cream cups in our time by making individual sundaes in each one from resolutely local ingredients, her coming scoop shop is hotly anticipated.

| Ashlee Olds changed the face of ice cream cups in our time by making individual sundaes in each one from resolutely local ingredients, her coming scoop shop is hotly anticipated. Sonny’s Ice Cream | Carrie Gustafson is the ice cream chef and co-owner with her husband Ron Siron of the South Minneapolis landmark, don’t miss her ethereal sorbets.

Women Restaurateurs

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.