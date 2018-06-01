Where to Rock National Donut Day in the Twin Cities

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
If you haven’t heard, today is National Donut Day! Though it’s become a crazy social media phenomenon for local shops, there’s also quite a bit of history behind the day. It started in 1938 on the first Friday in June, as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army to honor the “Donut Lassies” who served the treats to troops in WWI near the front lines. Two women had the idea to fry up donuts in a soldier’s helmet, thusly boosting morale and basically winning the war.
Pop into some of these great stops and get your donut fix today!
Photo courtesy Cardigan Donuts
Salvation Army donut from Cardigan Donuts
Historical Bites: Cardigan Donuts
They’ll be featuring a Salvation Army bar this year (pictured above), whose sales will be donated to Harbor Light Homeless Shelter. Donut Lassies will also be handing out cake donuts to customers in line. cardigandonuts.com
Something Totally New: Glam Doll Donuts
The creative bunch behind sriracha and peanut butter donuts will be debuting new and never-before-seen donuts today. First 100 people get a free donut at the Northeast location. glamdolldonuts.com
Beyond the Donut: Angel Food Bakery
The home of the Jumbo Doh!nut, donut cakes, donut bread pudding loaves, and letter donuts, Angel Food will give you 50% off delivery today! Plus they’ll be cranking hot dough all day, some of it gluten free. angelfoodmn.com
Bizmarkie: Mojo Monkey Donut
If you love a filled donut most of all, find your Bismark heaven here. St. Paul’s favorite shop will be giving away free donuts to the first 300 customers, and will give away a free dozen-box every hour. mojomonkey.biz
For the Homers: Sleepy V’s
In conjunction with neighboring Dangerous Man Brewing, this cute little NE Mpls. donut shop (formerly known as Rebel Donut Bar) will be debuting Pineapple Hibiscus Donut Ale. Grab the crowler at the brewery, then show it to the donut shop for $6 off a dozen mini donuts. sleepyvs.com
Carbs and Liquid Carbs: Donut Day Beer Pairings at Top Ten Liquors in Blaine
Local craft breweries will show up with beer samples and the perfect donut pairing. facebook.com
