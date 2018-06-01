Where to Rock National Donut Day in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Donut gif

If you haven’t heard, today is National Donut Day! Though it’s become a crazy social media phenomenon for local shops, there’s also quite a bit of history behind the day. It started in 1938 on the first Friday in June, as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army to honor the “Donut Lassies” who served the treats to troops in WWI near the front lines. Two women had the idea to fry up donuts in a soldier’s helmet, thusly boosting morale and basically winning the war.

Pop into some of these great stops and get your donut fix today!

× Expand Photo courtesy Cardigan Donuts Salvation Army donut from Cardigan Donuts

They’ll be featuring a Salvation Army bar this year (pictured above), whose sales will be donated to Harbor Light Homeless Shelter. Donut Lassies will also be handing out cake donuts to customers in line. cardigandonuts.com

The creative bunch behind sriracha and peanut butter donuts will be debuting new and never-before-seen donuts today. First 100 people get a free donut at the Northeast location. glamdolldonuts.com

The home of the Jumbo Doh!nut, donut cakes, donut bread pudding loaves, and letter donuts, Angel Food will give you 50% off delivery today! Plus they’ll be cranking hot dough all day, some of it gluten free. angelfoodmn.com

If you love a filled donut most of all, find your Bismark heaven here. St. Paul’s favorite shop will be giving away free donuts to the first 300 customers, and will give away a free dozen-box every hour. mojomonkey.biz

In conjunction with neighboring Dangerous Man Brewing, this cute little NE Mpls. donut shop (formerly known as Rebel Donut Bar) will be debuting Pineapple Hibiscus Donut Ale. Grab the crowler at the brewery, then show it to the donut shop for $6 off a dozen mini donuts. sleepyvs.com

Local craft breweries will show up with beer samples and the perfect donut pairing. facebook.com

