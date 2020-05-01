Where to Order Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Tacos Tacos from Pajarito (left), Bajahaus (bottom), and Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar (right).

Baja Haus: Just because the beaches are closed doesn’t mean you can’t get beach inspired food. Grab some of Baja Haus’s comforting classics like the chicken tinga and barbacoa tacos, or if you feel like trying something new, get their tempura fish taco with avocado crema. bajahaus.com

Boca Chica Taco House: Hey, Cinco de Mayo is on a Tuesday this year, and who would have known, but Taco House has a Taco Tuesday special. They offer various six packs of tacos, ranging from $7-$11.50. tacohouse.net

El Burrito Mercado: While their Minneapolis location closed, the St. Paul kitchen, deli, and grocery store are still open and providing tasty bites. They’ve got clericot wine to go and if you want a big Cinco de Mayo dinner, email catering@elburritomercado.com 24 hours ahead of time. elburritostp.com

Gorditas El Gordo: You can’t go wrong at Gorditas, especially with a suadero or longaniza tres taco dish. Gorditaselgordo.com

La Tapatia: It’s choose-your-own-adventure, taco style. Pick everything from your protein, to your style of toppings, to your spice level (we won’t judge if you go with the salsa verde). Don’t forget to add the complimentary chips and salsa with your tacos. lafamiliatapatia.com

Lago Tacos: This is not a drill—you can now buy a half gallon of the Lago Margarita Mix for $15. Pair it with any of their creative taco mash-ups (BBQ guava pork taco with sriracha slaw, anyone?), your favorite tequila, and get ready to celebrate. lagotacos.com

Los Ocampo: Fresh out of the spotlight for serving free meals to their St. Paul community, celebrate Los Ocampo with an order of their famous masa cakes, topped with meat, beans, salsa, cheese, and everything else that's good in this world! losocampo.com

MAYA Cuisine NE: After giving away free lunch to children, and lowering their meal prices, MAYA Cuisine NE has been a huge help to the community in the past few weeks. Show them some love and chow down on a pollo enchipotlado taco at the same time. mayacuisinemn.com

Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar: What better way to celebrate this Taco Tuesday than with a literal box full of tacos? Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar is offering a Cinco de Mayo Taco Box filled with ten tacos with two proteins of your choice, fixings on the side, rice and beans, chips and guac, four churro sticks, and a mixed green salad (for your health). Top it off with one of their margarita kits or cervezas. nicostacobar.com

Pajarito: The original Pajarito just opened up for delivery and curbside pickup! Even though they usually offer food Wednesday through Sunday, they’re making an exception for Cinco de Mayo. Take full advantage of their family meals where you can build your own tacos, get dessert, and pick from five margarita mixes. pajaritostp.com

Prieto Taqueria: Prieto is open for takeout from 3-8 p.m. with a specialty menu full of appetizing bites like brisket nachos and al pastor burritos. prietotaqueria.com

Rusty Taco: Stressing out over what tacos kind of tacos to get for Cinco de Mayo? Rusty Taco’s got you covered. Pick out one of their family packs which comes with ten beautiful tacos of your choice, and a very necessary helping of chips, salsa, and queso. rustytaco.com

Sonora Grill: Sonora offers mouth watering dishes such as fish tempura tacos with avocado-tomato salsa and chipotle aioli, chilaquiles verdes with jalepeño and queso fresco, and beef tacos with pickled onion, which can really only be described as sunshine bedded in a warm corn tortilla. sonoragrillmpls.com

Taco Libre: Fresh, fast, and delicious cuisine from luchador-themed Taco Libre is sure to hit the spot for Cinco de Mayo. They get points for the best slogan: "the world needs love and tacos." Very true. tacolibreusa.com

Taqueria La Hacienda: Grab some tacos al pastor from the South Minneapolis gem known for first popularizing the dish in Minnesota. Another highlight on their menu is the taco tray--25 tacos of your choosing for $60–perfect for a large family or a party of one, no one will know! taqueriaslahacienda.com

Tavial Mexican Grill: This family run joint on West Seventh in St. Paul has got it all: tamales, chilaquiles, alambre, you name it, Tavial will serve it up fresh and delicious. Orders over $100 require 24 hours notice. facebook.com/tavialgrill