Where to Get Mother's Day Takeout

6Smith: 6Smith is providing a feast for the family, with 10 delectable items including three apps, two entrees, two sides, and two desserts. Some options include a house smoked salmon, a prime rib, and mashed potatoes. There’s even a beet and watermelon salad for the health conscious. 6smith.com

Alma: Alma has a number of mother’s day specials, including candles, mimosa kits, pastries, and a baked asparagus and egg strata, as well as a baked ham, asparagus, and egg strata. The choice is yours! almampls.com

Baldamar: Give mom a feast meant for a queen. For $28.95, Baldamar is offering a five course meal with fourteen different food options including bourbon and bacon caramel rolls, New Orleans chicken pasta, their signature cheesecake with strawberries, and more. Don’t forget to add a bloody mary or mimosa Bar@Home kit. baldamar.com

Bellecour: From brunch, to gifts, to dinner—Bellecour has your entire Mother’s Day covered. Start with one of their cocktail kits and some of their sweet or savory options, move on to their tote bag filled with wine and treats, and finish the day with a dinner spread featuring dry-age prime rib, roasted fingerling potatoes, and more. bellecourrestaurant.com

Betty & Earl’s: Show mom a bit of Southern hospitality. Betty & Earl’s is offering a pack of biscuits made from their family recipe. The 3-pack includes sweet flavors like raspberry rhubarb, and lemon blueberry, as well as a savory option made with ham, cheddar, and chives. bettyandearls.com

Birch's on the Lake: Mother's Day brunch can be a breeze with another take-and-bake option from Birch's on the Lake. It comes with roasted turkey breast, sliced New York strip, or grilled salmon, along with a smattering of sides. Guests can also add on some Birch beer crowlers, because Moms like beer. birchsonthelake.com

Birchwood: This favorite local brunch spot is cooking up a Mother's Day menu–eggs benedict with ramps and asparagus, mimosas (MOMosas, as they call it), and a bunch of tulips. birchwoodcafe.com

Copper Hen: Sheltering in place with more than one generation of moms? The Copper Hen is here for you. Offering take and heat meal kits for four or eight people, everyone will get their full share of prime rib, dill butter salmon, summer salad, and more. Mama hen will be pleased. copperhenkitchen.com

Due Focacceria: Due Focacceria is serving up a Mama’s Day Pouch, which might just refer to your stomach after taking it all in. It includes a dolce, frittata, focaccia, greens, and side selection, and if you want to pony up some more money, a mimosa kit with booze on the side. duefocacceria.com

France 44 Cheese Shop: Surprise mom with a backyard picnic, France 44 style. With things like strawberry shortcake, a French baguette, tulips, and a bottle of Laurens Blanquette de Limoux, the Minneapolis liquor store’s Mother’s Day Bundle includes everything you’d need for a picnic, minus the blanket. And for every bundle purchased, $25 goes to Second Harvest Heartland. They also offer another kit filled with breakfast food and orange juice, because what’s Mother’s Day without brunch? france44cheeseshop.com

Kieran’s Kitchen: Wine takeout is here just in time for Mother’s Day mimosas. Mix things up by switching orange juice for Kieran’s Kitchen’s fermented strawberry-lemon juice (included in their mimosa kit). If you really want to spoil mom, get their Mother’s Day Gift Basket, or their Mother’s Day Brunch for 4. You really can’t go wrong with an egg frittata with cheese curds and salami. kieranskitchen.com

The Lexington: The Lex is whipping up a take-and-bake Mother's Day brunch. Standouts from the menu include ramp and wild mushroom egg bake and banana chocolate chip coffee cake. thelexmn.com

The Lynhall: The Lynhall has brunch and dinner bundles available for purchase to feed the family the whole day. Options for the brunch main course are a citrus smoked salmon and leek frittata or english pea and zucchini frittata, served with a pre-selected three sides. There are four dinner options, including The Lynhall’s signature rotisserie chicken with some flavorful sides. thelynhall.com

Mucci’s Doughnuts: These might already be gone, but it’s our duty to inform you that chef Chris Ulrich will have a limited number of those famous doughnuts available for pickup on Sunday at the Uptown Mucci’s only. You have to book your pickup time, do it now. muccisitalian.com

Nolo’s: Nolo’s has the brunch alcohol situation covered with prosecco and champagne to get the day started, in addition to a take and bake quiche, an acai bowl, and more. noloskitchen.com

P.S. Steak: P.S. Steak is offering a Mother’s Day quiche meal kit with all the prepared ingredients to make and bake at home for $75 that feeds up to four people. It comes with pie crust, quiche base, and a choice of filling between ham and gruyere, or goat cheese and asparagus with some tasty sides as well. psmpls.com

Red Cow & Red Rabbit: Don’t want to worry about picking up Mother’s Day brunch the day of? Order one of Red Cow and Red Rabbit’s “Heat n’ Serve” meal kits the day before, and wake up on Mother’s Day only one preheated oven away from chicken picatta and sticky toffee cake. redcowmn.com, redrabbitmn.com

Revival: Revival has meal kits consisting of a full rack of butter ribs (you choose the sauce), biscuits, mac’n’cheese, BBQ beans, mustard slaw, and a choice of red or white wine. revivalrestaurants.com

Rock Elm Tavern: Looking for something to help kick your at-home Mother’s Day brunch up a notch? Along with their roasted prime rib, roasted vegetable egg bake, and sangria kits, Rock Elm Tavern is offering a bouquet of dessert filled with chocolate covered strawberries and mini lemon tartlets. rockelmtavern.com

Smack Shack: This meal kit comes with a family portion of lobster mac n' cheese, mixed greens, and desert for $75. Can't go wrong with that! smack-shack.com

Spoon and Stable: From pork roast, to strawberry rhubarb shortcake, to cheddar broccoli quiche, Spoon and Stable's Mother's Day menu is a curated selection of their favorite entrées, sides, and sweets. Oh, and a bloody mary cocktail kit. Spoonandstable.com

Surdyk's: Surdyk's Mother's Day brunch comes fully equipped with quiche, charcuterie, cinnamon-sugar croissant bread pudding (!), and more. While you're at it, tack on a gift box filled with bread, cheese, chocolate, flowers, and wine for a Surdyk's quality last minute gift. Surdykscatering.com

Travail: Travail is offering a full dinner feast for pick-up, with reheating instructions to make your celebration as close to restaurant quality as possible. On the menu? A whole roast chicken with Cordon Bleu sauce, several sides, buns, and a pineapple upside down cake. 1 meal for $150 feeds 3-4 people. travailkitchen.com

Vann Restaurant: You can choose between Vann’s mother’s day special — a baked king salmon grain with mustard glaze, a shaved cabbage salad, and roasted asparagus — or their two regular takeout dinner options that are just as tasty. vannrestaurant.com