Final Four Feasting: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party

Hoopsmania has infected the city with the NCAA Final Four hitting town this weekend. What we learned from the Super Bowl is that some of the best parties (and clearly the better food and drinks) are fest-adjacent. Check out these locals slamming dunks.

This might be the hottest watch party in town. Top Chef Justin Sutherland is gathering an all-sass team of friends, including Chef JD Fratzke, Jametta Raspberry and Mecca Bos of House of Gristle, and Cry Baby Craig Kaiser among others. They'll be taking over the Blackstack Brewing taproom from 4:30-11:30 p.m. on Monday and slingin' cue like winners. The VIP House of Gristle experience starts at 4:30 p.m., and includes extra snacks like crab caramel pork belly and beer battered cod with beer pairings, for $105. General admission starts at 6 p.m., for $45, and includes eats like jerk chicken with sour beer slaw, braised pork sliders, and chicken and waffles. Watch the game, eat like a pro, dancing and donuts for the afterparty. Best. Monday. Ever.

Monday, 4:30-11:30 p.m., $45/$105.

Finnegan's taproom is just a hop-skip from U.S. Bank Stadium, and they are whooping it up Friday through Monday from noon to midnight. Pop into the taproom (remember 100% of the profits go to charity), and sip your way through their beer bracket, check out some official NCAA merch, hop on a Pedal Pub ride stocked with Finnegan's beer, and snack on some game-day nosh from neighboring Tavola: sausage pizza with fontina, pepperoni pizzas with Aleppo peppers, and pub pretzels with Finnegan's IPA cheese sauce. And if you're going to the game, look for Finnegans' Bracket Buster Ale in sections 118, 130, 103, 120, 134, 360, 343, and 312!

Friday - Monday, noon to midnight.

Mere steps from the action at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bus Stop Burgers will be one hot spot. They are opening their doors and patios (there's a vintage bus that acts as a two-sided bar, yo!) for all sorts of tomfoolery from Saturday through Monday. Look for an ice shot luge, giant Jenga, swag giveaways, and they'll be tapping a new Third Street Firkin every day (get ready for Peach Lager to go nicely with the Saturday weather forecast.) Don't forget those delish burgers.

Saturday - Monday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Not normally brunchy, these guys are. But hoops changes everything. Butcher & The Boar chef Tommy Begnaud is opening the bourbon soaked doors for a special brunch service this weekend. Make no mistake, this will be a meat-forward brunch buffet with all the fixin's (when fixin's are prime rib, pork chops, and bloody marys).

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $45/adults, $15/under 12, reserve your spot!

Bitesquad is hosting a watch party at Red Cow Uptown on Saturday. They're offering free food, beer and swag! Plus there will be games in which you could win FREE delivery for a year. That's a three-pointer.

Saturday, 5-7 p.m.

These guys are starting the party on Thursday, as they should. Pop over to Eat Street anytime from 4-7 p.m. through Monday, and you'll get 6 wings and a Red Stripe for $8, $5 daily drink specials, and buckets of Red Stripe for $25. And not only can you watch the games, you can watch/listen to the national podcast premiere broadcast of Beats Basketball and Politics.

Thursday - Monday, 4-7 p.m.

Maybe you just want a screen and some drink specials. James Ballentine has that for you, with one of the biggest projection screens in Uptown. On Monday there's a $4 burger special and 1/2 off wings, plus $3 Coors Light! And if you stop in before the big game this weekend, ask your bartender for details on how you could enter to win tickets to the Final of the Final Four.

Monday, 8-11 p.m.

Let's just keep it simple, plunk down $45 and you get the game along with all-you-can-eat chips and salsa, wings, Coors Light drafts, and cans of Hamm's. Plus game-fueled shenanigans that will likely happen.

Monday, 7-9 p.m., $45.