Where to Buy Grill Kits from Local Restaurants

Bellecour: Whether you’re celebrating Memorial Day from the water, or in your living room, the Sunset Cruise kit is the perfect holiday weekend companion for those who don’t want to cook. Enjoy shrimp cocktails, a cheese & pâté platter, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and more. But, for the traditional grillists, they also offer a classic hotdog kit, and a smokey pork belly kit. Don’t forget to add on a dessert, or their strawberry mimosa kit. bellecourrestaurant.com

Centro: The Northeast taco shop's grill kit elevates you away from the humble dog. This one comes with a choice of a whole fish or two pork chops, chayote salad, cauliflower, cookies, and dinner rolls. popolvuhmpls.com

Chowgirls: Check out the catering outfit's Memorial Day grill pack menu featuring Minneapolis-made brats from Gerhard’s, or vegan brats, burgers with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, french potato salad, and organic green salad. There’s also three house-made condiments: spicy pickle relish, chimichurri, and grainy mustard. chowgirls.net

Erte: The local steak house provides the ingredients and instructions, leaving you to tend the grill and sip on a tasty beverage. There’s the option of a steak, a pork loin kit, or a steam pot kit. Plenty of drinking options to choose from as well, from beer to wine and even some drink kits. ertedining.com

France 44: Edina's favorite party shop says they have a perfect grilling package, and with a pound of marinated beef with chimichurri, a pound and a half of lemon-herb chicken skewers, a cranberry-pistachio salad, a quart of cola beans, and mixed berry pie in a jar, it’s hard not to believe them. france44.com

Italian Eatery: A Memorial grill pouch comes with a main meal, a marinade or sauce, and a shareable side. The default is a fungi and veggie skewer with bascalita barbecue and coleslaw, but for a little extra, the italian sausages with a tuscan garlic herb marinade sounds tasty. italianeatery.com

The Lexington: If you’re keeping Memorial Day celebrations on the smaller side this year, The Lex has the perfect sized dinner kit for you. Designed for two, it comes with delicacies like two bone-in pork chops topped with apricot dijon jus, potato pave with white cheddar, and for those who didn’t order enough Girl Scout cookies this year, Thin Mints. thelexmn.com

P.S. Steak: Picky about what food graces your grill? P.S. Steak offers a make your own grill kit so you can personally select anything your heart desires. The only person stopping you from getting a grill kit filled with steaks and a side of cookie dough is yourself. But, it might be hard to resist adding on their honey-lemon glazed carrots, or cheesy potato gratin. psmpls.com

Spoon and Stable: Choose between a brat kit, a burger kit, or a beef hanger steak taco kit for your grill or stovetop party. Slap on a side salad (the watermelon salad with feta and orange blossom vinaigrette stands out) and some desert. A spicy watermelon margarita kit or wine and beer to wash it down. spoonandstable.com

St. Paul Meat Shop: This classic grill kit from St. Paul Meat Shop includes a pound of marinated beef to be topped with chimichurri, lemon-herb chicken skewers, cranberry-pistachio salad, and the shining star of all grill-outs, a quart of beans. Mixed berry pie comes in jars for a time-honored finale. stpaulmeatshop.com

Stray Dog: Calling all non-meat eaters, Stray Dog is offering grill kits with beyond patties (in addition to their beef and turkey burgers). Choose from three types of kits, including their Green Marvel one which features guacamole, white cheddar, and fried onions. Each kit offers four patties and toppings you’ll be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. straydogmpls.com

Surdyk’s: The weekend menu includes three different types of kabobs for consumption: Spiced lamb kabobs with red pepper, onion, herbs, and harissa dipping sauce, Tandoori chicken & pineapple kabobs with scallion and herbed yogurt dipping sauce, and chimichurri vegetable skewers with aioli verde dipping sauce. Each selection comes with four kabobs. Sides like coleslaw and potato salad are available by the pint, and there’s caramel apple tart and angel food cake options for dessert. surdyks.com

Tenant: The tiny South Minneapolis eatery's barbecue-to-go is fit for two, with two types of smoked meats, two sides, buns and condiments. Beverage options are also available. tenantmpls.com