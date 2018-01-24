We Tried All the New Super Bowl Stadium Foods

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams New U.S. Bank Stadium Super Bowl Game Day Foods

There are lots of swell things that people who didn't come within 1,000 miles of scoring a ticket to the actual game can do over the next 10 days—zipline over over the mighty Miss, watch legends ranging from Bob Mold to The Revolution for free on an ice stage, help poor Eagles fans who used up all their swear words on the flight into town learn neat Minnesota cusses like 'cripes' and 'gosh darnit.' This, however, is not the story of one of those things. For the saintly few who do hold one of the coveted golden tickets that Roger Goodell annually hides inside the wrappers of very expensive candy bars, they'll be treated to a host of new foods created specifically for the big game. Here's our he said/she said breakdown of the good, the bad, and the ugly SB52 in-stadium snacking.

AFC sandwich vs NFC sandwich

Two special tribute sandwiches will be available, here's how they measure up head to head. House Divided—Section 118

× Expand AFC Clam Roll at U.S. Bank Stadium

AFC: New England Clam Roll

Kettle chip-crusted whole belly clams, house Old Bay tartar sauce, and shredded lettuce on a griddled roll.

Stephanie March: LOVE the choice of clam roll over lobster roll, feels more gameday. Hate the Pats, love the Pats . . . just get this sandwich.

Drew Wood: If Super Bowl 52 were decided on team sandwich alone, Brady would be raising his second consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophy after an easy victory. Buttery. Crunchy. Gone in two bites.

× Expand AFC vs NFC Sandwich at U.S. Bank Stadium

NFC: South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich

Italian roast pork, broccoli rabe, and sharp provolone on a hoagie roll.

SM: I mean. Where's the cheesesteak?! That was going to be my one consolation, a fat and saucy cheesesteak. Instead we get a not saucy, borderline dry roast pork? Apparently Aramark, which is actually based in Philly, wrestled with the decision but thought the cheesesteak would be too cliché. Em Cassel, the new City Pages food writer who is from Philly (and rooting for Eagles, but I still like her), said, "Well, we Pennsylvania Dutch do tend to overcook our meats a bit." Big Fat Sadness for me, a girl, standing in front of a sandwich, asking it to be a cheesesteak.

DW: I'd sooner eat the grease off a Philly light pole than follow up the buttery blast that was the New England Clam Roll with one of these oddly dry, oddly-not-cheesesteak South Philly Roast Porks.

× Expand Mac n Cheese at U.S. Bank Stadium

Mac N Cheese

Chipotle chicken, three cheeses, Flamin' Hot Doritos, Cool Ranch Doritos. General concession stands—Sections 116, 310, 337

SM: This is appropriate gameday mac. There's a good trashy element with the Doritos, but not so much that it takes over, like sportsbros with painted faces ... but shirts on. That cheese blend with the pulled chicken is slamming. Would eat even on a not-gameday.

DW: Put this one on the list of stuff I hope U.S. Bank stadium keeps around long after the Pats and Eagles split. The cheese blend in the mac was uber creamy, the pulled chicken was appropriately gluttonous, and the fine mist of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos atop it all was better (and more appropriate) than any proper seasoning would've been.

× Expand Bubble Waffles with Ice Cream at U.S. Bank Stadium The Blue Unicorn (left) and Espresso a la Mode (right) Bubble Waffles

Blue Unicorn and Espresso a la Mode Bubble Waffles

Blue Unicorn: Blue moon ice cream, Fruity Pebbles, strawberries, sprinkles, bubble gum sauce, whipped cream, bubble waffle.

Espresso a la Mode: French vanilla ice cream, chocolate shavings, mini marshmallows, espresso sauce, bubble waffle. Both at Bubble Waffle - Section 111

SM: I'm not mad at bubble waffles. And if you want to jam your face with all the sugar bombs possible, this would be a really decent way. You could even convince yourself that it's some kind of breakfast of champions, because: waffles. Also if your team is losing, this would make THE BEST shame eating. (PS: Drew and I did NOT plan to coordinate our outfits to this dish, that was just the Universe.)

DW: First of all, cheers to the world that a thing called bubble waffles exist now. Second, the ice cream sundaes these peeps wrap inside of them are truly first-rate sugar bombs that in no way make you look like you've just boarded the showboat to instant onset diabetes. I mean, look at that Blue Unicorn right there. That is a goddam freak show. Fruity Pebbles. Pink whipped cream. BUBBLE GUM SAUCE? Yes.

× Expand Revival Smoked Pork Belly and Hush Puppies at U.S. Bank Stadium

Smoked Pork Belly Sandwich and Hush Puppies

Sandwich: Pork belly, pickles, slaw, mustard BBQ sauce on Texas Toast

Hush Puppies: Roasted jalapeno and cheddar hushers with Revival house hot sauce. Both at Revival —Section 111

SM: So many people get pork belly wrong, that when you get one that's right, it's like a fat porky hunk of heaven. Salty-smokey and juicy with that perfect pickle bite. Would balance a slider on top of my order of Tenessee Hot fried chicken. The hush puppies were poppable little beauts.

DW: "That pork belly is just alright." <---Words never uttered today, or any other day, about Thomas Boemer's masterful use of the most marvelous part of the hog. Toss in a side of melt-in-your-mouth jalapeno hush puppies, and you'd think these Revival guys had tried this southern cooking thing before.

× Expand Ike's Sloppy Joe at U.S. Bank Stadium

Roadhouse Sloppy Joe

All beef sloppy joe, onions, peppers, spices on a kaiser roll. Ike's Foods & Cocktails, Sections 119, 329

SM: Well, that took me right back to third grade. It would be hard to choose this over their more awesome rubbed sirloin Roadhouse Sandwich. Though, third grade was a great year ...

DW: Welcome to the church basement buffet line, folks. And I don't mean that as a criticism, rather just a statement of inalienable truth.

× 1 of 2 Expand Sota Dog × 2 of 2 Expand Two-Minute Drill Dog Prev Next

Sota Dog and 2-Minute Drill Dog

Sota Dog: Vienna all beef dog, tater tots, chive sour cream, paprika, poppy seed bun.

2-Minute Drill Dog: Vienna all beef dog wrapped in bacon, Buffalo ketchup, blue cheese, celery, Ranch. Both at Prairie Dogs—Section 122

SM: I loved both these dogs, the 2-Minute was one of my favorite bites of the night: all tucked into its bacon parka with spicy accessories. I'm there for the Sota dog, when I got the tot lined up perfectly with the dog in a harmonious bite, I found myself happy enough to forget my purple sadness.

DW: I've never met a Prairie Dog I didn't like, so it should come as no surprise that I'm bullish on both of these weenies. But if I had to pick one, 2-Minute Drill Dog me ASAP. That heaping mix of buffalo ketchup, bleu cheese, bacon, Ranch, and diced celery on top was the most legit bite I had today.

× Expand Walleye Chowder at U.S. Bank Stadium

Walleye Chowder

Walleye, potatoes, wild rice, vermouth, dill, and sourdough. Hyundai and FMP Clubs

SM: Cripes, that's nice. Walleye and wild rice together, like choppers and Sorels. I would eat this in my ice house, even if I didn't catch a pike.

DW: Steph tells me she's a big walleye chowder fan generally speaking. I, on the other hand, had managed to avoid knowing that it was a glory that existed in this world until now. Consider me woke to its wonder.

× Expand Kramarczuks Wild Rice Dog at U.S. Bank Stadiun

Kramarczuk's Wild Rice Bratwurst

With caramelized onions and lingonberry chutney. Hyundai, Medtronic, and FMP Clubs

SM: It's a good ol' Nordeast Minneapolis sausage. I thought the lingonberry bits were going to be senseless schtick, but then I realized I had eaten three. Would eat a fourth.

DW: There's nothing better than cracking through the casing of a Kramarczuk's sausage at a stadium, and this wild rice-ified version continues that proud legacy. And with lingonberries, no less.

× Expand Braised Short Rib Sandwich at U.S. Bank Stadium

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

With pancetta, arugula, smoked tomatoes, pickled red onions, roasted garlic, and cheddar on a griddled potato roll. Hyundai, Medtronic, and FMP Clubs

SM: If I do decide to sew myself to Dwayne Johnson and find my way into some corporate big wig party, while evading the suits I will beeline it to that sandwich on any buffet table. Beefy, but also snappy with arugula and pickled onions. Would NOT go to jail for one, but would eat furtively in the corner.

DW: The only shame of this epic sandwich is that, not only is it being served in a game that you (and I) stand a cold chance in hell of going to, it's being served inside of clubs that even the people who did stand a cold chance in hell of going to the game, don't stand a cold chance in hell of getting into.