Watch Chef Justin Sutherland on Top Chef 16!

Chef Sutherland with his parents.

Well, it's finally out. Chef Justin Sutherland of Handsome Hog and Pearl and the Thief will be a contestant on Bravo's next installment of Top Chef. This 16th season takes place in Kentucky where Sutherland spent months competing in the televised show, much of it while he was in the throes of opening his own restaurant!

You CLEARLY get a glimpse of him in the sneak peek trailer that was released today.

Top Chef: Kentucky

Do you think he won? I mean, they're in KENTUCKY WITH ALL THE MEAT AND BOURBON!! It's KIND OF HIS WHEELHOUSE. I think there's clearly a chance he won. I'm for sure betting he's in the top four. Don't forget, Sutherland came out on top after an intense Iron Chef battle, so we know he's good under televised pressure.

The show kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 6, and of course Handsome Hog already has a watch party scheduled.

