Wapatui 1989: Elevated

It’s my 30th high school class reunion this weekend. It’s chill. There will be homecoming football on Friday, and then on Saturday pals have volunteered a house for a gathering, so: house party (benefit of going to a tiny school). Of course, now that we’re not 18, lots of people have offered to bring something to share. Of course, because my liver still thinks it’s 18, I’m bringing wap.

If you grew up here, and were even a wee bit delinquent, you know what wap is. Wapatui, wopatooey, wap/wop, however you spell it or say it, you know it: it’s a vat of booze. Other people may call it jungle juice, or wapatuli, or spodie, purple jesus, red death, hairy buffalo, whatever. It actually has a long history dating back to the soldiers in the South Pacific. But to me and my illegals, it was wap.

If you’re new here, or were a good girl, you should know where we are going with this. This is a drink that is made in a trash can. There is Everclear involved. There are many bottles of grain alcohol and other boozes poured into the receptacle, to which cut up fruit is added. It’s all let to sit overnight, before adding fizzy glugs like Mountain Dew or Bartles & Jaymes wine coolers, because you’re going to live forever and rule the world in your ripped up red tag Levi’s, smoking those damn skinny Capri ciggies huh.

My most memorable wap was, indeed, 1989. My German mother didn’t really understand the point of a big American grad party, so she said I could just have some friends over, then promptly left to visit relatives in Wisconsin. The bottles showed up, got dumped in the garbage can, and like some illicit version of stone soup, the wap came to life. It’s a boozy booyah: thank god there were no cell phones back then. Was there regret? Oh, there was regret. But that’s wap. It's a sip of momentary immortality. It’s the cutting loose, the sick permission to throw liquid fire tamped by fructose down your throat with the buzzy white noise knowledge that the piper must be paid. The bill always comes due.

Reconciling my own delinquency, I slid into the text feed of the successfully launched human children I own. Did they ever have wap in college?

Megan (about to be married, has her shit together, rock chalk): We called it jungle juice at KU, I think it’s a northern thing to call it wap? Matt (jumped off bridges, buys clothes in bulk at Good Will, an actual geologist): Like every other weekend, 5 gallon Home Depot bucket. Joe (NYU, cat dad, has the best shoes of all of us): I don’t know what any of you are talking about.

Yep. So here we are, and I’m coming at this like: what if I had known then, what I know now? Let’s be honest, elevating this is a joke. It’s still a vat of booze, just made with better spirits and a bit of foresight. I even texted cocktail guru Erik Eastman to see if I could run the recipe by him, but as I was dumping bottles into the cambro, I realized: nah. You either do this with a sense of intuition or abandon. Not craft.

** A note: If you wap, please wap responsibly and stay in one place or have un-wapped people come for you. When you can’t feel your lips, probably stop wapping.

WAP19

I have to admit, this is strangely delicious.

In a trash can, Coleman cooler, bin of sorts pour one bottle of each:

BET Vodka

Norseman Gin

Gamle Ode Celebration Aquavit

J. Carver Sevilla Orange Liqueur

375ml Tattersall Orange Crema

375ml Tattersall Grapefruit Crema

Everclear (I mean …)

Sloosh in at your discretion:

Heirloom Pineapple Amaro Liqueur

Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey (I did the last fifth of my Crooked Water Lost Lake)

Malort (dare you)

Cut up and dump in:

Grapefruit

Strawberries

Colorado Peach

Watermelon

Pineapple

Star Fruit

Some random stripey melon that lives near the kiwi at Lunds

A nob of fresh ginger

A nob of turmeric (it’s good for you)

Fresh mint

Cover and let sit overnight. Before dipping into the mix with your Baccarat crystal goblets or red solo cups, add:

One can of Joia Sparkling Greyhound

A few bottles of Spring Grove Rhu-Berry pop

Good luck fellow immortals!