Updates from MSP Restaurants in the Pandemic

Strange days are these for someone who writes about restaurant life. As we watch the coronavirus COVID19 pandemic roll across our country, we've been watching the coasts to see how it's been affecting the restaurant business. Not good. Local restaurants want to be clean and safe spaces for you, and are doing everything they can to stay afloat and keep their staff employed in these tough times. We promise to help diners who are concerned with social distancing and health, as well as the small businesses that have built our local landscape, by giving you the best and most current information in one easy spot so that you know where to find it in all the chaos. If you're looking for major event and organization closings we're updating those too.

We will update this page every day with more info, restos and fans please let us know what's going on by emailing stephm@mspmag.com. We will all get through this together

BUY GIFT CARDS FROM YOUR LOCAL FAVES AND USE THEM THIS SUMMER!!

Apps on Apps

YES do support your local restaurants through delivery spots like BiteSquad, DoorDash and Grub Hub, but did you also know about ChowNow? Not only do they have a site where you can pick from some great small spots, like Zettas and RAH-MN for pickup and delivery, but this platform KEEPS MORE MONEY IN THE RESTAURANTS POCKETS.

Also places with their own apps:

Red Wagon Pizza for your favorite pizza and pastas.

Keys Cafe will bring your pancakes to you!

Go the Distance

The Commodore and W.A. Frost in Cathedral Hill have rearranged their tables to be at least six feet apart. They're also doing curbside pickup for orders taken over the phone.

To help minimize time at tables and people in the room, The Buttered Tin is moving from full-service on weekends to counter service for all days. They're also doing curbside pickup for call-in orders.

Jax Cafe will bring your favorite steaks and chops right to your car, too.

Patisserie 46 will launch delivery service this week, but already they'll bring your chocolate croissant to your curbside car if you wish.

Pivots

Surdyk's Catering is a little short on big parties, so they're launching Surdyk's at Home delivery service. Lunches, dinners, and snacks along with wine and beer options, will be packaged up and either ready for you to grab or brought directly to your door. Ordering should start next week, and if you use the code MINNEAPPLEMELT you get $10 off your first Surdyk’s at Home order.

DEALS

Lucky Cricket will is offering 15% off all orders of curbside pickup, and if you choose to dine in they will set you up with a free bowl of wonton soup.

Kids Eat Free

Billy's On Grand wants to help you feed the kids while schools are closing. Kids under 14 get a free item of the kids menu from 11am-2pm. No other purchase is required.

Bacon Social House is expanding their kids eat free deal. Get a free kids dish with the purchase of a regular entree during regular business hours Monday-Friday until April 6.

Lucky Cricket in West End has committed to feeding all kids under the age of 12 for free.

Temporarily Closed

Travail Kitchen 3.0 has announced that they will be postponing their re-opening for 4-8 weeks.

The James Beard Awards have been rescheduled to summer.

Cochon555 which was supposed to happen on March 29 has been postponed locally.

Chanhassen Dinner Theater and Bridisi's Pub will be closed until April 12th.

The Walker Art Center and Esker Grove will be closed until further notice.

The Good Acre has cancelled all kitchen/cooking classes, but their CSA shares for this up coming season are still for sale.