Travail Comes to Downtown Minneapolis ... For a Bit

× Expand Travail

If the trek to Robbinsdale is the thing that keeps you from the crazy fun and innovative food antics of Travail Kitchen & Amusements, you'll want to recalibrate.

While the crew is in the midst of building Travail 3.0 in their native Birdtown, they will also be running Travail In Residence in the former Bradstreet Craftshouse (formerly Rye Deli/Auriga) space in Lowry Hill, right on the cusp between downtown and uptown Minneapolis, off of Hennepin Avenue. Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, James Winberg, and their crew will be holding court for six months, and creating three differently themed concepts that should last about eight weeks each. Because: sleep when you're dead.

The first session of the residency, running January–February, will be a resurrection of their UMAMI concept, which popped up in North Minneapolis in 2013. "Man, we loved that time and wish that we could have kept it going. We're going to bring back some the greatest hits from that kitchen, but also play around with some cool new stuff," Brown said. That includes dim sum cart service, shared family-style courses, and sake bombs, of course, along with other specialty beverage flights.

Like their current service, there will be four ticketed seatings each night ($85 tasting menu + $50 for beverage flight), Wednesday–Saturday. The bar area will be first come, first served, with a full beverage menu and a similar a la carte menu. For the UMAMI session it might be ramen, dumplings, wings, tonkatsu donburi, and the like, which will also be available for takeout. Betting on going early or going late.

While they are staying mum on the other themes for now, we can assume they'll be a creative play for the crew and out of the box. Tickets for each theme will go on sale two months ahead of time, though the first tickets for UMAMI will be released on their site to the general public next week, on Tuesday, November 20 (Travailian members will get a special pre-release chance at tix on Monday).

There you are, kids, it's a holiday miracle! The best visiting-from-out-of-town-guests you could hope for! The kind that's going to make you ramen and feed you sake bombs.

Hey, while you're checking it out, don't forget to pre-order this year's Sexy Chef Calendar for all those stockings that need stuffing. And if you're still dawdling on whether or not to cook turkey dinner next week, consider some help from their Minnesota BBQ Co. (smoked turkeys and sides, yo).