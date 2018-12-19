Travail and Doug Flicker Bring Back the Soul of Auriga

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams The crew standing outside the old space.

As you remember from our earlier news, January begins the six-month guest appearance of Travail Kitchen & Amusements in Minneapolis. While the crew builds a new Travail in Robbinsdale, the cooks will take up residence at the currently vacant restaurant space at 1930 Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill.

While it was revealed that plan includes three themed concepts, each running around eight weeks and kick off with the rebirth of Umami (extended a bit to run from January–March), the team kept mum on what the second concept would be.

We're happy to announce that the second themed concept, running April through May, presents an homage to one of the space’s earlier (and much beloved) restaurants and the wonder that was '90s Fine Dining. Chef Doug Flicker (Piccolo, Esker Grove, Bull’s Horn) will cook alongside the Travailians in a return to the very kitchen where he launched Auriga, a pioneer in ’90s fine dining.

Will you be able to find your favorite Catalan fish stew from the old Auriga? At this point, anything is possible. “We’re going to dig into some old Auriga menus and pull some fun stuff out,” said Travail's Mike Brown. “But we’ll also do some dishes inspired by Charlie Trotter and French Laundry. Those were also the kings of the ’90s.”

We can’t label it a strict Auriga revival, because Auriga didn’t just come from Flicker. Melinda Goodin, Scott Davis, and James Andrus represented part of the ownership and creativity. And countless cooks passed through its kitchen, including Catbird Seat’s Josh Habiger and Coi’s Erik Anderson.

If the name (and its legend) escapes you, Auriga represented the first experimental restaurant in the Twin Cities. Opening in 1996, it stood out as the most significant chef-owned collective of that generation. Now you have a chance to go back in time and dine. For more discussion with the Travailians and Flicker, read the full article in January's Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, on newsstands this week!

Tickets for this pop-up go on sale Tuesday, January 29, for Travail members, and Wednesday, January 30, for the public. Ticket price will run around $125, though the exact price isn't set. As with the Umami (whose extension tickets for February/March will go on sale January 15/16) pop-up there will be two ticketed seatings a nights, but the bar area will be first-come-first-served with its own menu. Be ready to jump on this one before it escapes backs into the mists of time!