Top Chef's Restaurant Wars, LIVE in St. Paul

If you watched last night's episode of Top Chef Kentucky, with local hero Justin Sutherland still in the mix, you know that they have pulled a twist. Earlier than usual, the cooking competition will feature their popular Restaurant Wars theme next week. In that episode, the contestants are usually thrown together into two teams and forced to create a restaurant concept on the fly. Besides being earlier in the competition, this year they are throwing the cooks together into three teams. Personally, it's always fun for me to see chefs tossed into street clothes and made to deal with front of house issues, as some rarely have to.

Sutherland had a great idea: Let's do Restaurant Wars here too!

Next Thursday, before the episode airs, you have a chance to participate in a mini-Restaurant Wars at Green Lantern bar, the basement bar of Public Kitchen which is next to Handsome Hog off Mears Park.

Sutherland has brought together 5 chefs to do battle with 5 courses: Sutherland, Thomas Boemer of In Bloom, JD Fratzke, Stephen Hesse of Pajarito, and fellow Top Chef Kentucky contestant Kevin Sharpf from Iowa (SPOILER ALERT) who was voted off last night.

Each chef will make a signature dish, and you get to play it like Padma and Tom and get all judgey. The five course dinner will run $100 with an extra $30 drink pairing, but there are only 40 SEATS so grab it if you want it. Reservations can be held by calling Handsome Hog at 651-340-7710.

The dinner starts at 5pm so that all the cooking and eating can be wrapped up by 7:30, then people can amble up to HH to watch the Restaurant Wars episode broadcast in the bar. This is FUN!!