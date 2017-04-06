Top 5 Twin Cities Burritos

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vellee Deli Vellee Deli Burrito

You know how you wake up one day and it's suddenly #NationalBurritoDay, and you gotta have one? Here are my thoughts of the best in Minneapolis and St. Paul—and of course I couldn't just pick one, we have variety in our burritos here in the Twin Cities folks, mega-variety:

Best Cheffy Burritos: Vellee Deli

If you've never been to the downtown Minneapolis outpost of Vellee Deli, I don't know what you're doing with your life, this Millennial crave-factory makes the some of the best in town—get the Korean BBQ one for spice and power, get the Tofu one when you're rolling meatless, get them all. Absolutely one of the best lunches in downtown, we should celebrate Vellee every day—so do!

Vellee Deli, 109 S 7th St., Skyway Suite 263, Mpls., 612-236-4856

Best Solo Burrito Dinner with a Michelada: World Street Kitchen

The Bangkok burritos at World Street Kitchen are world-class—and I'll tell you what one of the primo solo-dining experiences in the Twin Cities is: bring a magazine, order a tart and spicy Michelada, and burrow into a Thai curry burrito at the counter. Duck next door when you're done to Instagram some Milkjam lunacy, if you want to take your own darn self on the best dream date ever.

World Street Kitchen, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-424-8855

Best Burrito to Comfortably Serve A Whole Family: El Burrito Mercado

You can't talk the best burritos in the Cities without devoting a lot of good space and energy to the St. Paul landmark El Burrito Mercado, which has some of the best and most variously complex fillings with which to stuff your burrito. If you're a burrito connoisseur and you haven't been to El Burrito Mercado, you need to drop everything. But here's the next level—ever had their "Burrito Extravaganza"? It’s amazing. Twice the size of their already-big regular burrito, it's as big as a roast chicken, and will feed you and your heirs quite comfortably.

El Burrito Mercado, 175 Cesar Chavez St., Saint Paul, 651-227-2192

Best Classic Corner Burrito: Andale

What about your standard, under $10, good and authentic corner-burrito type burrito? I nominate Andale, which is fantastic, and also right darn close to both a Menard's and a Home Depot, for when you're in spring home improvement fervor. The $6 kids menu is also a gem, perfect for educating the little people on what great authentic Mexican really is.

Andale Taqueria, 7700 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield, 612-259-8868

Best Fishy Burrito: Bibuta/Baja Haus

Oh no! Do I dare put a sushi burrito in a burrito round-up? Yes, I do dare! Regular readers will know that I went in to the whole sushi burrito phenomenon a skeptic, but came out a true believer. Local sushi master Billy Tserenbat has used his fish-sourcing from wonderful Wayzata sushi spot Sushi Fix to extend into both truck (Bibuta) and possibly at new sit-down spot Baja Haus and they're just really delicious, folks—it's not a gimmick.