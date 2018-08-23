Top 5 New Foods at the 2018 Minnesota State Fair

× Expand Top 5 State Fair foods 2018

Is 2018 the year of the waffle? This year at the Great Minnesota Get Together, I tried new waffles wrapped in sausage on a stick, waffle sticks to dip in pepperoni-infused maple syrup, waffles stuffed with salmon, and waffles filled with berries, and more! (I did not get the fried chicken in a waffle topped with ice cream and bacon, because the Hangar had no ice cream and couldn’t make them on day one. Did I dodge a bullet or fail to catch my unicorn? You decide.) What’s with all the waffles? As all the fair insiders know—which you are now, by reading this story, consider yourself deputized!—the Minnesota State Fair foods are a highly curated list by State Fair bigwigs, who decide what goes on the important and official New Foods List. This year they frowned on bacon and smiled upon waffles, and this seemed to have had ripple effects throughout the fair, making the baseline taste of this year's new foods meek and doughy—which is why everything that stood out for me this year was very different from waffle dough. Like what? Like these! Behold, my top five new foods of the great State Fair, 2018:

× Expand Grilled Elote from Tejas Express at the Minnesota State Fair

5) Wood-Grilled Elote corn from Tejas Express

The corn roast is my legit and forever State Fair favorite, so why not try a little roast corn that got itself all fancy, with lime and cotija, from Tejas Express? Zesty, in season, fair-appropriate—love it.

× Expand Tacos and fries from Taco Cat at the Minnesota State Fair

4) Loaded fries from Taco Cat

Are you planning on trying all 27 new State Fair beers? Then you’re going to want something greasy, gargantuan, and great to cap off the night, and I really can’t think you’d do any better than the messy tasty pile of goodness Taco Cat is dishing up. Cheese sauce fit for the finest stadium, plenty of peppy jalapenos, a good base of fries and a healthy shot of earthy black beans—it’s hangover food, it’s prevent-the-hangover-food, it’s a beer drinker's ace in the hole.

× Expand Mangonada shaved ice from Minnesnowii at the Minnesota State Fair

3) Mangonada shaved ice from Minnesnowii

Are you an animé watching, night market-hopping hipster with six bucks burning a hole in your pocket? Do not on any account miss this massive pile of shaved ice, topped with legitimately spicy, tangy chili chamoy sauce, a happy barrage of mango poppers (you know, the liquid-filled tapioca balls that explode in your mouth when you bite them), and a classic tamarind-wrapped straw. Vegans pay heed—it’s the vegan global treat you’ve been waiting for.

× Expand BLT sandwich from Farmers Union Coffee Shop at the Minnesota State Fair

2) BLT from Farmer’s Union Coffee Shop / Birchwood Cafe

Peak summer heirloom tomatoes, is there anything better? Obviously no, there’s never been anything better, they are the jewel of the garden, the peak, the omega and alpha. Yet we never have seen them at the Fair! Till now. Get yourself to the Farmer’s Union for the absolute peak of locavore delight: Fat red and yellow heirloom tomato slices from a couple local farms including Riverbend, Featherstone, and Heartbeet, stacked with Hidden Stream farms bacon, and finished with a dense whole grain focaccia from local grain expert Baker’s Field. I would eat this any time, anywhere—except you only can have it when tomatoes are in peak season. What a great use of the State Fair, to get the greatness of the farm to us all. I’ll mention that I also loved the strawberry-basil lemonade and the not-too-sweet warm local berry cobbler, the whole Birchwood Cafe at the Farmer’s Union situation is bold, right, and strong.

× Expand Grilled peaches from the Produce Exchange at the Minnesota State Fair

1) Grilled Peaches from the Produce Exchange

When I heard from Steph that pastry chef Alexandra Motz was working with the Produce Exchange to grill their legendary softball-sized Colorado peaches, I thought: Oh, that is intriguing. When I should have thought: Oh, my clouds in heaven, someone hold me, I’m gonna faint! The flavors are changing daily, but when I had it, the peach was grilled till it got some char, and the ordinary sweetness was given a little of our beloved Maillard reaction to make it savory. Then, it was topped with goat cheese, oodles of fresh thyme, and honey, and each bite was like pow-pow-pow—herbs, honey, tang of goat cheese, depth of peach! If you want to know how people eat when they’re in zillion-dollar restaurants in wine country, it’s like this—perfect ingredients, gilded by a few smart touches till you want to faint. Get it. I’ll be back to try the different versions they’re going to roll out day by day—I am obsessed by the possibilities. Extraordinary.

Bottom 3 foods

Rainbow Cloud Roll

Wow, why did I think the Rainbow Cloud Roll was going to be good? Clearly I had gone briefly insane, this combination of ice cream, fruity pebbles, and a winter-blanket mega quilt of cotton candy went past sweet to something cooked up on a dare. Kids will want it, you will regret the whole thing. I apologize.

Breakfast waffle dog from The Hangar

On day one the Hangar was having new business problems, including that I was served a waffle dog that was uncooked in the middle. Yikes.

General Tso tacos from Taco Cat

As much as I loved the Taco Cat fries, I hated the featured taco—sweet chicken in a cold, dust-dry flour tortilla? Why? I didn’t get the crunchy noodle garnish either, it just added to the dryness.

<< Back to the 2018 Minnesota State Fair headquarters

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.