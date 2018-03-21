Tim McKee and The Fish Guys Launch Market House Meats

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber Tim McKee Tim McKee and friend (a yellowtail kingfish) at Fish Guys HQ.

When Tim McKee joined up with Mike Higgins, of seafood wholesaler The Fish Guys, you had to know it was only the beginning. Besides bringing a chef's eye to the flow of fish into town, he launched Octo Fishbar and the Market House Collaborative. Largely, this all has to do with him not being able to find the fish he wanted. Now, he gets all the swordfish belly he can smoke.

Well, guess what? Today McKee revealed that he and the fishy crew are turning their eyes to the meat market. Market House Meats is a freshly launched meat wholesaler which works with small family farms and producers to bring high-quality meats and heritage animals to retailers and chefs. Again, the poor guy can't find the meats!

"Pork is a great example," McKee told me today, "I always wanted a thick fat cap on my pork chops, but none of the big distributors had it. If it wasn't in their catalog, they couldn't give you what you were looking for. We basically had to start ordering pork chops with the skin-on just to be able to get the right amount of fat." You've heard of Organic Valley, right? Well they have an arm called Organic Prairie that sells organic meat. "I was totally amazed, we went out there and they showed us some cuts and talked about marbling. They said, just tell us how you want it, we can alter the feed program to get you what you're looking for ... that blew my mind! Not what you normally hear from a meat source."

Of course McKee and the gang currently work with Peterson Craftsman Meats, which provides meat for Octo and has a retail counter at Market House. "They work so hard and have always self-distributed, but now they can concentrate on the farm and their animals, rather than driving all over the cities dropping off meats." This is a boon to the small farmer who produces heritage breeds like the red wattle pork of Pork and Plants, or the Berkwood Farms collective's Berkshire hogs. They can connect with chefs who understand their products and not worry about the complexities of the large broadline distributor system, which is mainly focused on price.

"People want the story of their food, they want to know where it comes from, and that's what we can give them. When you focus on price, you miss the story, because it's only about the bottom dollar—the cheapest get. You lose the story and maybe that's part of what wrong with our whole food system. We want to support the little guy, and bring the story to the eaters, it's not about price for us, we can't compete on that." It seems more about providing the other options: grass-fed, non-GMO, humanely raised animals, sustainability, organics.

Market House Meats is up and operational, and already bringing interesting meats to our tables. You won't find their name on anything, though they're behind the Bell & Evans chicken you might pick up at Lunds & Byerlys. "It's the first certified organic hatchery in the world and makes a mean air-chilled chicken," McKee says. When McKee finds the meats, we all benefit.

