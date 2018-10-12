There's a Terrific Vegan Casablanca Tapas Restaurant Hiding in Prime 6

× Expand Prime 6 cocktails Prime 6 cocktails

Folks, you are not going to believe this, but I swear it's all true: There's a vegan Casablanca tapas restaurant hiding in Prime 6, the unlikely glitzy steakhouse downtown.

Here's the story: Prime 6 opened right before the Super Bowl, in the former Rosa Mexicana/one time Chi-Chi's space on the corner of 6th and Hennepin. It seemed like a carbon copy of Seven Steakhouse—Seven is on 7th street, so Prime 6 is on 6th street, get it? This was partly because it was opened by Youssef Darbaki, who was the opening chef for the first seven years of Seven, and the menu had a certain familiarity—steaks, sushi, a jumbo crabcake, you know the drill. But then, something fascinating happened: Last month Chef Darbaki decided to add a vegan menu of his family favorites from Casablanca, and folks, the food is spectacular.

Darbaki grew up in a family with some deep restaurant and hotel connections in Casablanca, Morocco, and he pursued two loves growing up: soccer and food. He was so good at soccer, he was involved with the 1982 and 1986 World Cup teams out of Morocco, and coached soccer here in the Twin Cities for a whole bunch of schools and organizations, including St. Thomas and the Minnesota TwinStars. He was so good at cooking, he went to Paris to train and ended up cooking for two and a half years for Saudi Arabia's King Fahd, including on King Fahd's private train and two-story private airplane with mini-casino. (Darbaki says to cook on a plane in the 1980's, you did a lot of par-cooking in advance. He recalls cooking for a banquet King Fahd threw in Monaco in honor of Brooke Shields' 18th birthday—if anyone in internet land can find a picture I'd be grateful!)

Anyhoo, after bopping around World Cup soccer and cooking for the stars and kings, Darbaki did what anyone would, and came to Minneapolis to open restaurants at the Hyatt on Nicollet Mall. And then like all of us, he never left! Because, who among us would opt to hang out with Brooke Shields and kings when we could help out at a terrific local soccer pitch? No one, obviously, duh. Then he opened a bunch more restaurants, including Yvette, Bellanotte, South Beach, Seven, and now Prime 6, his first restaurant as an owner. Once he owned the joint, he felt a yen to pull out some of his family's traditional recipes. He realized they were largely vegetarian, and easily made vegan, and since there are no vegan spots downtown—here we go!

Prime 6 Moroccan Eggplant Prime 6 Moroccan Eggplant, made with harissa and roasted sesame, served with grilled bread

I loved a few of the dishes with all my heart. Zaalouk, a Moroccan eggplant dip made with roasted eggplant, garlic, harissa, tomato, toasted sesame oil, and fresh basil and cilantro, is off the charts delicious—roasty, firey, lively, tangy. I seriously can't remember having a better eggplant dish in the state, it's amazing. (Darbaki told me one of the Saudi princesses was super into it, too. And finally, anyone heading to Target Center to watch the Timberwolves can stop on the way to find common ground with a real princess!) Spaghetti squash with spicy tomato sauce and wild mushrooms was also wildly tasty.

What surprised me most were the dishes I'd tend to recognize as modern vegan innovations, like this spiced cashew sweet potato dish that Darbaki says is actually simply something rooted in traditional Casablancan summertime cuisine—Casablanca being a major trading hub for nuts including cashews, and spices including tamarind. I could not say enough good things about these perfectly charred blocks of sweet potato and the tangle of toasted nuts with a sweet-and-spicy glaze. Darbaki also put a vegan version of a Giant Crabcake on the menu. It's made with hearts-of-palm, and reader, this vegan version is better than a great many real-crab cakes I've had in my day. But that's not all! Because Prime 6 is a full service steakhouse with cocktails and wine, it's the first Minnesota Casablanca-style vegan tapas restaurant you can get a good Old Fashioned at, and the first one you can go to with your dad who only eats bone-in ribeye, no matter how much you argue with him.

Prime 6 Spiced Cashew Sweet Potatoes Prime 6 Spiced Cashew Sweet Potatoes with honey-tamarind vegan aioli

That's the news, folks! If you're a vegan, go support a restaurant taking a gamble on your community. If you're an omnivore dying for a Casablanca tapas restaurant to open downtown, guess what, it did already and no one told you. (Darbaki says you can special-order Moroccan coffee with ginger and black pepper, it's not on the menu but he'll make it.) If you've been on a quest to get your two-degrees-of-separation with Mike Tyson, Sylvester Stallone, and Brooke Shields, talk to Darbaki about that 1980's Monaco casino-and-private-jet King Fahd lifestyle, because that is nuts.

Prime 6, 609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-540-3266, prime6mn.com