The June 1 Patio Plan: Possibilities + Pitfalls

× Expand patio dining at Hola Arepa

Not sure which was more shocking: Last week when the Governor mentioned that restaurants may be open in some way on June 1st, or this week when he said patio only. I guess it depends on where you sit.

In the continual turn of the dial to re-open the state, this new phase gives restaurants and bars some fresh leeway on how they can earn money to stay alive during the pandemic. It was much less than what anyone was expecting. Restaurants who were even just pondering whether to open, were thinking in terms of indoor capacity percentages. But to set it out, here's what's now allowed as of June 1:

Full service patio dining is allowed, with up to 50 total people on said patio.

This is for bars and restaurants, and includes taprooms with patios.

Up to four people can be in a group, up to six if they are family.

Tables need to be 6ft apart.

Reservations required.

This does NOT impact the booze-to-go program, you can still grab wine and beer with your takeout. I called about this.

Employees have to wear masks, guests are strongly encouraged to wear them while not eating.

Guests MAY use the indoor bathrooms if needed, I called about this too.

The State encouraged MNDOT and city/town councils to be flexible on outdoor dining spaces, pushing them to "get creative" and find new solutions that might be new to patio dining (See Berkeley shutting down street traffic for dining patios).

WAITING ON clarification on this: if a resto has tables outside that they are not servicing (no employee touches that table) and guests choose to get takeout and sit there on their own volition, will the restaurant be liable to manage the count of those tables?

I think the biggest gut-punch, is that almost everyone was gearing up to be law-abiding operators, re-configuring their places to handle smaller groups with more space between them, working capacity plans, devising safe and clean contact plans. That was already going to be a hardship they were willing to try and deal with in order to survive, and then the deal got pulled and switched in their minds.

To be fair, Illinois recently announced the same protocol. But fuses are already short. My social feeds were brimming with industry rants yesterday, and I feel like they should be allowed to have them. There is nothing un-emotional about any of this. I have to say, in this very crucial step for re-opening hospitality, the state's communication could have been much stronger, more clearly defined, and bolstered with reasons. What are the sticking points?

Outdoor Only, in MN?

The old joke about if you don't like the weather, just wait five minutes kinda stings right now.

Of course the first thing is that not all places have a patio. Saint Dinette, Pig Ate My Pizza, my local Carbone's, there are lots of places that are still at a zero with the change. Then we move to outdoor dining in a MN spring: perilous at best. Is that a rain cloud, a snow cloud? Well, if it does decided to dump, you can't run inside and finish service, can you. Do the guests just leave? Sit in their cars? What if they had an unfinished cocktail, can they drink that in their car?

If the weather looks clear, and the kitchen orders a bunch more food and schedules servers and cooks for shifts, what happens to those dollars, those hours banked upon when a sudden front moves in.

The reasoning behind it is obviously about ventilation and keeping air flow moving. The open air is safer for gathering, that's a solid argument. I think most people thought that the guests would make the decision. Does it matter that most people think this rule was only meant to stay in place for two weeks, that it would be lifted mid-June when indoor capacity would be approved? We don't know for sure, because that wasn't part of the official statement (the next phase had no target start date).

The One Size Fits All Thing

First of all, Outstate is really unhappy. Hospitality MN, the restaurant association that covers the whole state, put out a statement of disappointment: "The news today was surprising and disappointing, especially given the many conversations we’ve been having with the Governor and the Hospitality Roundtable ... ". There was talk of regional considerations at the last meeting, so it was surprising that the metro and outstate restaurants were being held to the same standards.

And then there's the 50. When most places were expecting to bob and weave with a capacity percentage that fit the size of their establishment, coming out with a one-size-fits-all number felt odd. Surly and Lord Fletchers have massive patios that can seat hundreds, and even with social distancing of 6 feet between tables, could seat more than 50. For smaller places like Bull's Horn, maintaining that 6foot outdoor spread with no indoor use could be a negligible difference in business. What can someone do with six seats?

I've been told that the number has more to do with the establishment of contract tracing systems. That 50 is a manageable number that can be followed and traced if there's an outbreak. But what if those bigger places have more sophisticated systems already in place for tracing? Would that change the number?

The Reservation Situation

In a world where we have all been moving away from more formal dining and reservations, this one at face value just doesn't fit a lot of places. Can you imagine making a reservation at The Groveland Tap? How long should a brewery plot for their rezzies? If they turn people away because these new reservation slots are full, but people leave earlier than plotted, they have open spots for no reason. Worse case, they have to tell someone to leave because there's no more shuffle room. So do small spots like Marna's Cafe or Yum Kitchen now have to sign up with Open Table to fill a small number of seats on their small patios? So many joints don't have systems in place for this, and most systems cost money.

This is also rooted in contact tracing, and the Gov said as much in the back half of the presser. But again, then let's define that better and build from there. Instead of saying no walk-ups, can't we have a system that allows us to post a person at the door, and verify people's names and phone numbers if they want to have one of the open seats? That allows for more real-time space and body management, and a more true accountability for who's actually in your space. Only one person calls or clicks in a reservation, but if four people show up you can get all of their numbers and have even better tracing.

Who's Going Rogue?

Let me tell you, it's not just the Catholic church. What is this world? Last week we were poking at the recklessness of the Wisco-kids, and this week I have restaurant owners telling me they are ready to go rogue and open at 50% on June 1. Right? Like still the good kids willing to follow all the big rules of limited capacity, masking, cleanliness, contact tracing ... but indoor dining dammit. In defiance of the order.

I'm not sure what to do with that. There are big names, some well-respected restauranteurs, not the stripper-chasing biker bar dudes who wave their flags at any sign of the camera. I advocate for and support restaurants, but I don't know how to cheerlead defiantly illegal action of this kind. It may all be emotional fire right now, but especially for city restaurants, I can't see that move making the eating public feel more secure about their decision to come in and sit down. It feels like madness, everywhere.

What Now?

Black Forest Inn is getting their patio set up for you. Marna's Cafe is building one out. There are restaurants and taprooms who are ready to move forward with a slow roll to keep their patrons and workers as safe as they can be. I haven't heard of anyone who's profiting on takeout, but I have heard that many are surviving this short term because of it. Most places are staying on their takeout track and hoping the eaters will too. For the people who were going to wait out the first weeks to see what would happen, they'll still wait.

Hopefully the cities will step up and make giant swaths of patio land for diners and restaurants. The creativity is strong on the side of restaurants, let's hope it catches with some politicians. I expect to see patio tables in parking lots and a rise in the rental of tents.

More restaurants will close.

But let's all be honest with ourselves, more restaurants would be closing even if we had a 50% capacity ruling for June 1. And that sucks.

You couldn't pay me a billion dollars to be in the Governor's shoes and be forced by a global pandemic to make all the hard decisions. I know that it's easier to blame him than the virus, but then do we also start screaming at the guests who don't show up because they are worried about their health? Do we blame the employees for not wanting to lose money for hourly jobs on the new frontline? At what point does the service of others, which is the very essence of the hospitality we've sworn our livelihood to, disappear in a firestorm of finger pointing and fear?

I'm really hoping that's not anyone's legacy.