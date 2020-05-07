The Optimists: Opening a New Restaurant in a Pandemic

× Expand Grocer Table's logo

It's not like we didn't always think restaurant people were a little crazy, but still. It seems to take a special kind of crazy to launch a brand new business, let alone a restaurant, during a pandemic.

But plans have motion and sometimes opportunities must be met head on. And so, here we go.

The Grocer's Table

Lindsay Pohland has been working on this Wayzata project for something like 5 years. She was set to open in April when the pandemic shot all of her timelines. The Grocers Table is just off of Lake Street in the center of Wayzata, occupying the lower level of new construction across from McCormick's Pub.

It was always meant to be a market and food grab-n-go set up, "We're lucky that we don't have to change everything dramatically," Pohlad told me as I peeked in the spot. "We always wanted this to be a place you could pop in and get a pizza or grab a sandwich. We just have to move some things around." Pohlad mentioned that they just made space for a freezer case, to hold more meal-kit items, and they decided to remove a banquette to make room for more cooler cases. "There's going to be a lot of takeout for the foreseeable future and those six seats might not even ever be full, so I'm just going start this way. We'll sell local butter and eggs, and other fun stuff like Northern Waters Smokehaus fish."

The newly designed Shea space is simple but chic with grey tones and lots of wooden finishes. Great vintage tables are spaced out among the dining areas. The spot's namesake table, an old workhorse from a former grocery store, will not be used for communal seating as originally planned, but as a surface for merchandise.

Though she went to culinary school herself, Pohlad has brought on Craig Johnson (formerly of Prairie Dogs) as chef. The set up has nice flow, guests can walk in and order pizzas from the wood-fired oven, check out sandwiches and daily menu items, and pick up sodas and coffee. They'll have an Intelligentsia coffee bar, as well as a bakery area, "Our signatures in the morning are a really thick English muffin, buttermilk biscuits, scones, muffin bread, and we're making our own milk bread in house. Then in the afternoon it will be more rustic cookies and bars. I'm a chocolate freak, so we have these beautiful bars from Woodhouse coming in, and all kinds of nut butters, smore's kits, it will be fun." The cooler cases will be stocked with locals such as Red Table Meats and Alemar cheeses, but she's also keen on bringing in some products that aren't readily found in town.

Motioning to the bar, Pohlad said, "And then there's the wine bar, which will probably have to stay empty for a while. But it's just wine and beer, we're not doing hard alcohol. So we'll probably sell some mixes and bottled stuff to go, like a legit bloody mix. We'll definitely have bootleg mix." Hello. If there is a mascot of the Wayzata summer, it's bootleg mix. They are finalizing menus over the next few weeks, but will offer takeout picnics, backyard BBQ feasts, and happy hour spreads for the boating set. They're working on dock service.

Pohlad and her gang are planning to throw the doors open on June 2, however it happens. They'll follow guidelines from the state if the stay at home order is lifted after May 18, and launch as takeout only if it's extended. The bigger impasse might be the state of downtown Wayzata which is currently undergoing massive street construction.

Billy Sushi

I mean, we all know Billy's crazy. Bygones. The man who goes by one name, is ready to bring his sushi back to downtown. Of course he launched the city's first raw fish truck, Sushi Fix, way back in the day, and then opened it as a shop in Wayzata. Then he opened Baja Haus, sold his share of Sushi Fix, and has been itching ever since to get back in the sushi game.

When we announced that he would be taking over the Sweet Chow spot in North Loop, we thought May would be the target date. And it still is. Though he didn't get to go to Japan for a big food trip like he wanted, and has had to settle for some furniture he didn't want (because shipping has become problematic, huh) Billy Sushi is ready to go.

× Expand crane mural behind bar A new crane mural behind the bar.

He's transformed the front ice cream shop into the bar, and hired Meteor Bar owners, Robb Jones and Elliot Manthey, to consult on the bar program. They had time. Expect a lot of Japanese whisky, when you can finally belly up. The rest of the space is open and airy, decked with murals and bright pops of anime color. The main kitchen has been moved to the back, while the original bar in the center of the room has been turned into the sushi bar. The bathrooms are classic. The women's room is plastered with hunky celebs from Japanese movie posters and ads. You'll have to wait for the men's room.

Billy's ready for social distancing whenever he can open fully, he's fine with whatever spatial restrictions come down from the state. "Sitting at the sushi bar, there is automatic distance between you and the chef," Billy told me. "But the tables are also mostly twos and they're spread out." Billy supports wearing masks, "because that's what they do in all of Asia. It's no big deal, everyone does it. Maybe that's something that will finally be ok here in America."

Starting next week, Tuesday, May 12, Billy Sushi will be operational for takeout only.

Smoke

"It just so happened that everything fell into alignment, during the pandemic," Andrew Rasmussen just told me over the phone. After some 16 years in the business, Rasmussen finally signed on the purchase of a building in Lonsdale, MN for his first restaurant. It was March 16th, the day before the state-wide shut down. "It is what it is."

Rasmussen is the high school friend of Travail's Mike Brown, and told him of his plan to open a BBQ spot in Lonsdale, a town of about 5,000. Right away, Brown asked him what he needed. "It was great, I ended up getting a tap keg system and a freezer from him, no questions asked. Everybody's been so great."

The old building which used to house an ice cream shop, has been vacant for the last 18 months. With the help of his family, friends, and designer Ashley Johnson, they've transformed the spot with butcher block tops for the bar, barnyard style tables, and charred wood walls in the shou sugi ban Japanese style. There will be 50 seats plus bar, but Rasmussen is just fine with opening first as a curbside only joint, "it will probably let us get our feet under us first, work out some kinks, and be ready to ramp up when it's time to go."

With the Whistle Stop being the only other restaurant option in town, people are excited. Smoke will focus on basic barbecue, though he's ordered a custom Cattleman Series smoker, the same kind of beauty they have at Bourbon Butcher in Farmington. The menu will have ribs, and chicken wings, pulled pork, but also pork and brisket nachos, smoked french onion dip, bacon by the slice, loaded twice baked potatoes, and cold smoked caramel peaches over ice cream. I would drive for those. Rasmussen knows that he's got a small town to measure on what they want, but is excited to grow the menu from there.

"We're also going to have a big craft beer focus, I've already reached out to Falling Knife and Black Stack will be on high rotation here. We're just beginning to get a list together. We'll sell cans with takeout at the start, and some wines too, but it will be great to open the bar when we can." Smoke isn't planning on opening doors until July 12, so there might be a chance for him to watch how others handle the re-open roll out while he tightens his up.

"This small community needs a little revitalization. On a town survey, people most wanted a restaurant and a sports bar. I'm just happy I can show up and make that happen."