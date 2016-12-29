The New Champagne of Beers

There's a new CLINK in town, just in time to usher in 2017.

Surly Brewing is launching a new Champagne-style beer called Frisson, and it is a rosy glass of cheer. This new brew is an answer to that pesky law that doesn't allow breweries to serve any other alcohol than what they make in-house. While they've hosted plenty of weddings and celebrations on site, brewer Jerrod Johnson's wedding was among the first, they recognize the need for something special in those moments. Don't get me wrong, toasting your bride with a fat glass of Pentagram is cool, but I agree there's room for something else.

Enter Frisson, truly the first real collaboration between brewers Jerrod Johnson, Ben Smith and chef Jorge Guzman. It's a light and effervescent brew that's pretty dry and quite refreshing. "We used black currants to give it that rosé color, but we wanted to keep it dry, not sweet, and there'a a little hint of green apple in there too. We used both lager and Champagne yeasts, and it comes in at 7% ABV, but without that heavy body," Jerrod explained. I can tell you, it is a delightful sub for bubbs, and I would happily pop a bottle of this at the end of the countdown. Or just, Tuesday.

For now, Frisson will be available only at the brewery, and for special events they'll bottle some, so you can actually pop the cork if you so desire. There are still seats left for the Brewer's Table dinner on NYE, where Frisson will make an appearance in the pairing rotation, but you'll also be able to quaff a glass of it downstairs in the beer hall with your hog frites if you're staying chill this year.

There are a lot of cool innovations and collaborations that these three are working on, such as the small kegged infusion beers that are beginning to appear up at Brewer's Table. To pair with a seafood platter, they infused some Hell with dill, white pepper, and parsley which comes across so lightly, but just electrifies the mussels and lobster salad on the plate. Look for more playful food and beer connections as these guys roll into 2017. If Frisson didn't get you excited, know that Misanthrope will be back starting January 4, and a Red IPA will launch on January 11. Let's take this as a harbinger of good things to come, all around.