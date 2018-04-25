The Minnesotan at the White House State Dinner

× A post shared by Domaine Serene Winery (@domaineserene) on Apr 23, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT

I'm sure you heard that this White House held its first state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, last night. Melania turned it up. Instead of hiring consultants and event planners to throw the bash, she meticulously oversaw every detail, every swath of cream linen, every drip of gold accent.

Even the wine.

Smartly, Melania chose to serve the 2015 Domaine Serene Chardonnay "Evenstad Reserve," which is, of course, owned and run by Minnesotans Grace and Ken Evenstad. The Evenstad's are big fans of Burgundy and their Oregon wines follow French traditions, which is evidently part of the reason that the First Lady chose it to celebrate the long-standing friendship between the U.S. and France.

Did she do good? I asked the wine pro at my side to weigh in. “I’ve loved that Domaine Serene and well, it’s a beautiful, spendy, silky Chardonnay with a bright, hard mineral flint at its core," said our Dara, “I guess game recognizes game.” Probably also doesn't hurt that the wine was named Best White Wine in the world by Wine Spectator in 2016.

Obviously it's a great honor for a winery to be chosen to represent at a state dinner, but you have to wonder: Is it a good thing to be loved by Melania?