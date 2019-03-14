The MEGADILLA at Flagsmash

× Expand Flagsmash at La Doña Cerveceria

Shall I vastly improve your rainy day funk?

Meet Jaime Gonzales, he's the mad genius behind Flagsmash. He’s been running the food truck for a few years, plus operating as a pop-up inside breweries occasionally, and he's not afraid of much (#shutupandeatthetaco). He and his crew smash borders and have an idea that everything good in the world can be made into a taco.

Or quesadilla.

Yes, I'm about to give you foodist permission to love the thing you already love, but may be a tiny bit afraid to admit to in public. While the taco catapults to stratospheric food-nerd-obsessive status, the quesadilla seems to wrongly hold the cultural lane of after school snack for middle schoolers. But this of course is usually just a tortilla microwaved with shreddy bag cheese and folded in half, with angst. This is not a real quesadilla.

The Flagsmash crew griddles the fresh locally-made tortilla to the point where lovely scorch marks mottle the outside. Inside, all manner of fun ingredients (maybe chicken shawarma, maybe jackfruit, maybe pickled things, or fries), and a righteous amount of Monterrey Jack cheese, meld together in a molten dance. It's toasty and melty in the ways your inner middle-schooler might be unable to dream of. Yet.

And even though the regular one is gut warming and hearty, there is another: the MEGADILLA! This beast is created from a 14 inch tortilla and is meant to feed two. Meant to. Don't skimp out on the hawt sauce, either. In fact, plan to alternate dippage between that, and the Tzat Boi which is the "unholy hybrid tzatziki sauce" of cucumber, avocado, and yogurt.

You can score said 'dillas at La Doña Cerveceria (right now Th-Sa) which seems ridiculously right. I personally crave the crisp Doña Fria Mexican lager with my melty sitch (but can not deny the power of their Michelada) and when I want to avoid rush hour traffic out of the city I've code-named the whole session: Friadilla Time. And also, lots of soccer on screens, which is diversion enough.

Jaime Gonzales

Gonzales likes it here, "They had this kitchen space that wasn't being fully used, so we just took it over for weekend events instead of dealing with winter truck season. The owners here are really great people and we all just decided to keep it going! We're going to trick out the kitchen a bit more, so that we can do more stuff, but it's going to be great in the summer. I really like the Harrison neighborhood, we just bought a house around here because it feels like it's coming together as a community."

But that's not all. Gonzales told me that he's confirmed as one of the vendors in the upcoming North Loop food hall called Graze Provisions & Libations. "The La Doña gig was supposed to just be a part time thing while the food hall got built, but we like it here so much and it fits so well with the beer, we want to stay."

Happy to have my quesadilla options maxi-sized, too. Friadilla time?