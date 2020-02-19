The Guardian of Barrels

× Expand via Town Hall Brewery

In this era of flashy beer releases and brewery hi-jinx, it feels crazy to think that a brewer has been doing something for 20 years. But Mike Hoops has. Town Hall Brewery is in the middle of their annual Barrel-Aged Week which helps lift each February out of the doldrums with aged beers that have spent time in oak. This year they'll release a record 18 beers over the week, so it's not like the momentum has slowed. I sat down with head brewer Hoops to find out why he's not bored yet.

How did this all start?

I was at an event in 2000, and there was a brewer, I can't remember who, I wish I did. But he was talking about things I had been hearing, mumblings about using secondary barrels for things like aging beer. And immediately the next week, I called Jack Daniels to ask if they'd sell me a barrel. So it was $55 for the barrel, and $75 to ship it. And it came and it was amazing. We looked at it and thought, what do we do now? Because nobody was doing it and we didn't have a guideline to follow. Well, how about a great big huge stout, that's what we should put in there, right? It worked! That made the first Czar Jack, which went to Denver for the Great American Beer Festival and got a gold medal. There was no category, it was experimental. Yeah, that was 2001.

It's probably no longer as simple as calling up old Jack and saying you want a barrel, right?

No, not since everyone is barrel-aging now. At some point we decided that it was easier to just go down to Kentucky and get them. We saw you on one of those trips. [True story, there I was in the Jim Beam tasting room when two scruffy Minnesota guys amble up and we raise our tasting cups to weird coincidences.] Because I wanted a Pappy van Winkle barrel, so I thought the only way to get one would be to go find one. We had this cargo van that was refrigeration in the back but open in the middle, and I think we drove back the thousand miles just bathing in whiskey fumes. It was crazy.

But did you get a Pappy?

We did. We aged a beer in it and it's maybe a story for another thing, right?

Ha! So you're basically like the Godfather of barrel-aging locally. There are plenty of others who are doing it now too, why haven't you moved on to something else?

You know, we invested in it early, it takes some money to get a good system up and running. We believe in it and we still actually get people standing in line to buy it, so that tells me we should continue doing what we're doing. Right? I mean, we had a line outside two Sundays ago when the snow came and we sold 400 growlers and and that doesn't happen much anymore.

We have more space now, and we can do more barrels, and we have evolved to designing different kinds of recipes for different barrels. There's a guy who works on the barrels with me now, his name is Derek, and he's been here just about two years. I took him to Kentucky this year, and now he says he can sense it. "I can feel that rickhouse, I can taste it in this beer" and then the fruit comes around and he's like: I get it now. It was really lovely to hear that because he's starting to feel it as well, it is more than just what you know. And there's a couple of beers in there that we didn't serve this year because they're just not ready, and that's something you feel.

Maybe that's why people keep coming back for this week. You are authentically into this, and that's different from a thing with a gimmick that has a shelf-life.

Peter [Rifakes, owner of THB] and I grew up around the same time in the early craft beer world. We were taught by people that believe certain things, that made certain beers. As you grow into your own, you deviate from that: you put beer inside of a barrel, that's a different thing. You put fruit in it, you add crazy amounts of flavor, that's all deviation. But there's still roots that need to be honored.

Every year before this week happens, I tell my wife I'm a mess because: is this the year? The one where we're done with it and then we have to adapt and change? But so far they keep on telling us they like what we're doing, and we're happy to keep giving it a week.

Chasing trends around, it's pretty tough to have an identity. Most trends are really fun, but this isn't all we do, you know, this is 18 beers out of the 40 or 50 other beers going on. But trends are important as they're attracting a lot of new people, who often times don't live in our neighborhoods.

Right. Because being a brew pub you can't distribute your beers in liquors stores. You have to get people to come to your neighborhood.

Yeah, but we can sell spirits, right? That helps. So we don't have to try to replicate other flavors that maybe people who can't sell cocktails have to. If we need to make a fruity cocktail we can, we don't have to try to force those flavors into a beer. And we're not in the open market, you know, you walk into the beer store and there's shelves and shelves of what's happening now, and we don't have to compete with that. We need to make certain that we go into our neighborhoods and provide the service that they need, and that is something we're pretty happy about.

This model has actually been a really positive thing for us. I mean we get to operate a lot of restaurants [Town Hall Tap, Town Hall Lanes, Town Hall Station] and that's a whole other challenge in this world, but it's a tremendous place for us to sell our beer. Choosing our neighborhoods is, at this point, much more important than if we got the coolest space for free. It's a bigger picture thing.

But Barrel Aged Week is focused on the brewery at Seven Corners?

Yes, but we'll do a barrel-aged encore at the other locations, with a more limited run and flights. That way we can be true to the weight of the week, while still getting our neighborhoods fed.

So if I'm coming to Town Hall this week, making the trip, paying for parking, going in for the experience, what's my move?

I really love the Double Barreled Xtra Milk Stout which is aged twice in two different bourbon barrels. It's whiskey heavy, it's beautiful, it's got chocolate nougat and all kinds of fun stuff in there too without being too sweet either. That's kind of a fun one. And actually that's a really nice pairing with a good beefy, onion sandwich.

Can confirm: I ordered the stout and ate it along side the barrel stave smoked prime rib sandwich which is on special this week. It was indeed the right pairing.

You still have time to get in on the special releases of Barrel-Aging Week: among others, there's still a cherry grand cru, a Belgian-style Bruin with dark chocolate and kumquats, and a Buffalo Bock to be tapped.

Plus on Saturday, you can get a taste of the original Czar Jack that started it all.