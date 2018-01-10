The Great Northern Festival: Eat North

Don't you know that it's #cool2Bcold? Proof positive is The Great Northern Festival, which shows off all of our frosty bits in the best ways. Last year was a veritable snow fort of fun, and this year looks to be even better.

The festival launched last year as an effort to bring all our wintery fun into one rink: City of Lakes Loppet, U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and Winter Carnival with all the ice castles and parades that implies. There were also some new events, fueled by the foodists, and those are really what we're interested in, yes? During those 10 days of outdoor fun, from January 25 - February 4, you'll have plenty of ways to joyously spill grilled meats and beer on your best pair of choppers.

Monday, January 29 / Lowertown / 6-9 p.m. / $45 GA, $125 VIP

One of the eating highlights of the winter last year, it was all flame and firewater on a cold dark night at the St. Paul Farmers' Market. This year it's back and bigger. Tim Niver, Adam Eaton, Laurel Elm, and their crew from Saint Dinette will once again be joined by Thomas Boemer, Nick Rancone, and the gang from Revival/Corner Table, along with fresh-faced newcomers Tim McKee, Shane Oporto, and Octo Fishbar.

The entire outdoor feast will be cooked over open flames, and I heard that Eaton is planning some smoked duck pho and a salt cod baked potato for his part. McKee is doing a spit-roasted swordfish for gyros!! Drinks will likely take the form of mulled things and spiked hot ciders and cocoa with homemade marshmallows. But there will also be cocktails and beer at an ice bar, along with music and outdoor games. The VIP ticket nets you an early hosted raw bar reception at Octo and use of the Market House lower level as a warming house if you should need. I say jump on this one fast, it will likely sell out.

Wednesday, January 31 / Surly Brewery / 5-8 p.m. / $35

Last year the biggest brewery in town hosted a night of Kraftskiva on their patio. This year, they're firing and frying up Minnesota Eats. Join Surly Nation around the fire pits and grills stationed all over the patio as they offer up porchetta with all the fixings—venison sausage, rainbow trout skewers, duck pastrami pickle roll-ups, and potica! And Mucci's will be on hand frying up some of their wicked donuts to-order for an ultimate winter feast. While you're stuffing your face and downing some frosty Todd the Axe Man brew, enjoy music, a rousing round of Kubb (your new favorite winter lawn game), and The Forge from the 612 Sauna Society, which always keeps things appropriately sweaty.

Tuesday, January 30 / Frogtown / 3-8 p.m./ FREE, food for purchase

This is a new gig and a sporty one. Head over to the Frogtown Curling Club where you can learn how to throw rocks, sweep stones, and swish down the ice like an Olympic champion, all before stuffing your face with eats and treats from the guys of Pajarito. Come on, curling with tacos? What other sport treats you so well?

You'll notice that the block long Winter Table is not on the schedule this year, and the Winter Beer Dabbler has been moved to a date later in February (as if there's some other event in town keeping everyone busy). But there are more fun ways to eat and drink throughout the 10 days, don't forget:

Surly Brewing Beer Garden and Food Truck Loppet

LaBatt Blue Blue Zone at the US Pond Hockey Championships

Ice Sculptures and Ice Bar at Rice Park