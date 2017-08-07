The Biggest Hotel in Minnesota Remodel: What's in it For You?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Arturo Barbera Hilton lobby

People say you can't swing a dead cat in downtown Minneapolis lately without hitting a $20 million hotel renovation, but I say those people are lying. You can't even swing half a dead cat—nay, you can't swing a mere dead cat's dead tail these days without hitting a $20 million hotel renovation, because we are spiffing up for February's Super Bowl LII. For instance, did you know that the downtown Minneapolis Hilton on 10th and Marquette, currently the largest hotel in the 5-state area, and one of the only downtown hotels with a pool, just completed a $27-million renovation which revitalized both the 821 guest rooms, and the super-enormous food and drink areas on the ground floor? Truth, friends, it's all true. The bars and restaurant are now called Ten 01 Social, and the rooms are fancier than they used to be, these are the facts. But I can hear you through the computer screen: What's in it for me? you ask. What's in it for me, the person who already lives in the Twin Cities?

Plenty. Scoot in, I'll tell you.

Superior Aesthetics, Now With So Much Wi-Fi:

First off, it's just sort of nice that the Hilton doesn't look like an Escher print of claustrophobic golden oak and mirrors any more—suddenly it's all white marble, wi-fi, and outlets, as far as the eye can see. Have you ever been working downtown and thought, 'My team and I all need to plug in our devices and also have a bourbon at the same time'? Now you can do that here.

Ten 01 Market, For Cheap Patio Drinks & Good To-Go Salads:

On the southwestern corner of the Hilton, there is now something called the Ten 01 Market. At first glance it looks like a Starbucks (which it does serve) but in fact, it's the Hilton's new to-go space, which serves house-made bakery items, house-made Greek Salads, some other grab-and-go deli foods, plus cans of beer and bottles of wine. You can get a can of Surly or a whole bottle of wine and a Greek salad, and take it outside to the patio tables and guess what? Cheapest downtown patio ever! I have been told that the Hilton will be adding even more patio tables soon, because the neighborhood has been responding well to them, to which I say: Heck yeah I bet they have, Minnesotans know a bargain when we see one. It's open from 5:30 in the morning till 11 o'clock at night. That's a good downtown secret.

Notable New Happy Hour:

Math class, pencils up! Thirteen—that is the number of tap handles in the new Ten 01 bar, and nine of them are local, including Enki, Bauhaus, Fulton, Summit, Surly, and Indeed. From 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 to midnight, all the Minnesota beers are $2 off. Also there's a $7 draft beer flight of five-ounce beers which gets you twenty ounces of beer. Add a $6 dry rub coffee chicken wing bowl and what do you get? Duh. You get the one of the best happy hours in that corner of downtown. That's why the ancient Greeks died to bring you algebra, kids.

Notable New Chef:

27-year-old Rice Lake, WI-born chef de cuisine Michael Beck has been running the a la carte foods in the gargantuan kitchen at the Hilton for two years already, under Hilton Minneapolis Executive Chef Julian Grainger, who runs the rest of the sprawling operation. Beck finally got to debut his own new menu for the bar, restaurant, and so on this May.

He is one to watch. He's smoking and curing pork belly for the bao with pickled carrot, daikon, and cilantro, and they were just delicious—smoky, crunchy, rich, mild—that's a bar snack. He makes deep-fried brie bites which are sort of a witty, liquified take on cheese curds—did you ever wish cheese curds were soup buns? Wish granted. He is also doing some excellent things with house-smoked Lake Superior lake trout. I really liked a garganelli pasta dressed in a stinging nettle pistou with wild mushrooms, served with a lake trout fillet. The pasta was in itself creamy, but then also bright with the fresh nettles, the whole thing given earthy notes with the mushrooms, and then the trout brings in all the mineral notes of the cleanest lake on Earth. Beck told me he is trying to bring in as many indigenous ingredients as he can, to give hotel guests a taste of what Minnesota tastes like, and I applaud his efforts. He also makes a great chocolate and brulée'd banana dessert with a roasted white chocolate sauce, and if you leave off the granola topping it's gluten free.

Best Downtown Hotel For Kids?

Somehow I did not know that the downtown Minneapolis Hilton had an indoor pool, and now that I've seen it, with its large flat inch-deep area for toddlers, I say: The downtown Minneapolis Hilton has a pool! And if you had a toddler you could go down to that Ten 01 Market first, and then take a can of Fulton up to the pool and sit in the water with your little dude, and this would be a very good family travel thing to do. People in my office are now telling me that the main thing I don't know is that the Hilton is where everyone stays when their teens are in sports/dance/debate tournaments, and to those families I say: Wow. You are going to be really happy when you see how snazzy the Hilton got after the Super Bowl crowds roll on past.

It's a very interesting time to be living in Minneapolis, and do watch this space for further $20 million dollar Minneapolis hotel renovation news. Till then: We've got fewer than 190 days to go till the Super Bowl, friends, and then we get back a city so much more snazzier than we used to have. Won't we be fancy?

Hilton Minneapolis; 1001 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, 612-376-1000