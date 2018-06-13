The Best Steakhouses in the Twin Cities

× Expand Murray's Restaurant

What’s better than a good steak? Two good steaks! That’s all. No arguments. Where can you find the best steak in the Twin Cities? On that, I will permit arguing, but only if it is you narrowing your picks from these five:

Where do captains of industry and Vikings go in Minneapolis when they want to drop serious cash on serious beef? Legendary Manny’s, in the base of the W, where they roll the beef cart right up to your table for serious bragging power—and please don’t miss the Bludgeon of Beef. (It’s sooooo big. Calling Fred Flinstone?) 825 Marquette Ave., Mpls., mannyssteakhouse.com

Historically important because they’ve been serving their ‘Silver Butter Knife Steak’ since 1946—and really it is very tender. Locals know the happy hour is the best bargain in town, and also that the garlic toast is the most addictive, crunchy, salty, guilty pleasure you’ll ever see. 26 S. 6th St., Mpls., murraysrestaurant.com

Where do Minnesota’s high-roller politicos roll? Right through St. Paul’s capital of power—and also the creator of a legendary chicken wild rice soup—the St. Paul Grill. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see the fine doorman with the tall top hat. 350 Market St., St. Paul, stpaulgrill.com

Where the chefs go for steak. This sexy French urban charmer presents to you options for grass-fed, Wagyu, and other feed or breed programs. The sides are exquisite, as they’re made by none other than James Beard Award winner Isaac Becker. Dining with kidlets? Grab a pizza counter spot in the basement, and eat a steak while you watch the talent slide pizzas in and out of the flames.1933 Colfax Ave. S., Mpls., 612-843-1515, burchrestaurant.com

Want the glory of a real old school Minnesota supper club with modern cheffy touches? Of course you do! That’s why you want steak at esteemed chef Jack Riebel’s update on St. Paul’s most classic spot, the Lexington. Get the Steak Diane to see why life was better before you were born, and then get everything else too. 1096 Grand Ave., St Paul, thelexmn.com

Bargain hunters, urban-adventurers, and the foodiest food-snobs agree, the “crazy steak” at Santi’s in Hmong Village is the best budget steak in town. Never had it? It’s hard to describe, but just know it’s thin-pounded, tamarind-glazed, Laotian, Japanese, Mexican—the very definition of 21st-century Minnesota. Hmong Village Shopping Center, 1001 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul, hmongvillageshoppingcenter.com

