The Best Banh Mi in the Twin Cities, With a Side of History

I have done nothing important but eat a great many delicious banh mi sandwiches lately, for an upcoming print project I can’t tell you too much about yet, except: subscribe! The story in question may never come online, and also my children and I need health insurance, and what am I worth to you? Surely a subscription, and I'll even give you a deal!

Anyhoo, as I’ve been talking casually to folks about banh mi, the Vietnamese-French genius sandwich, I’m hearing a lot of confusion, like: Why are French and Asian foods tortured together like that? Why can’t we modern people stop being so pretentious and doing this? Wait, I have told passers by, in a bungling way. This is not what is going on! And so I present to you an exceptionally brief, but hopefully useful history of the French colonization of Asia.

After Christopher Columbus, Vasco de Gama, and that bloodthirsty crew wreaked havoc around the globe, in came the Age of Empire. England had the biggest one, but France controlled the second biggest. In contemporary America we mainly know the British story, because that was us, but you know how we have all of these Minnesota French names on everything—Hennepin, Le Seur, Nicollet, and all those monsieurs? Legacy of the French empire. Canada was once called New France. Northern Minnesota was part of the French empire through 1763, and southwestern Minnesota was a French colony up until the Louisiana purchase. At its height, France ruled some 4.4 million square miles of the globe, including, yes, both Minnesota and Vietnam.

The part of Asia that France colonized and ruled is generally known today under the catchall name "French Indochina," even though it was called many different things in the different stages of its existence. At its largest it included all we currently call Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand, as well as some of what we currently call China. The French colonization of southeast Asia started in the 1830’s, under Napoleon III, and continued in one form or another, through roughly World War II, when Hitler’s occupation of France set off a series of events which loosed French control on all French colonies. In southeast Asia this eventually lead to American involvement in the Vietnam war, and the eventual relocation of many people from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and other parts of what was once French Indochina to Minnesota. And that's where banh mi came from, folks. They're not a wacky modern invention, they're historically rooted in a time and place.

Today, the essential elements of a Banh Mi are:

A Vietnamese Baguette

The French opened boulangeries in occupied French Indochina, and Vietnamese bakers got to tweaking the recipe to better suit their tastes. Vietnamese baguettes are typically made with a blend of wheat and rice flour, which is what makes them so crisp, light, and airy. In the Twin Cities a few banh mi shops bake their own bread, but practically everyone buys their baguettes from Trung Nam, the baguette kings on University in St. Paul. For a good time, sit in the parking lot early in the morning and watch tens of thousands of short and long baguettes wing out to destinations throughout the cities.

The Mayo

Needless to say, the French brought that essential sauce of Escoffier—mayonnaise—to French Indochina, and needless to say local cooks changed that too. Most local banh mi shops make their own, and here’s a good recipe. Lots of fancy restaurant chefs save time by using imported Kewpie mayonnaise, which is extra-rich and sweet. (Find it at United Noodles.)

The Paté

Are you sick of me saying the French brought something to Southeast Asia and local chefs changed it? Sorry, that is also the story of the classic paté which makes a building block of banh mi. Any French chef will recognize the Vietnamese paté recipe as French, with southeast Asian ingredients.

The Fillings

The fillings for a banh mi can be more French (ham!) more Asian (caramel-sauce stew!) or anything in between. Cilantro, daikon and carrot either dressed or naked, hot peppers, and maybe sprouts and other herbs, tend to round out the sandwich.

Ten Best of the Local Scene

We are blessed with an extremely wonderful and advanced banh mi scene in the Twin Cities, due to our extremely wonderful and restaurant-savvy southeast Asian restaurant community. Off the top of my head:

Num-Mi in Dinkytown, for the college kid on the go. Hai Hai in Northeast, for the chef-driven wonderland (brunch/lunch only.) Ngon Bistro, on the lunch menu only at one of America’s greatest farm-to-table Vietnamese spots. IPho by Saigon (formerly known as Saigon—forever a legend). Jasmine Deli— a Minneapolis sandwich pioneer that's always amazing. Lu’s Sandwiches, the Nicollet one is the best, and all food snobs must try the house-made sour pork, kind of like a tangy n'duja, it’s so good. My Huong Kitchen is tucked in a parking-lot-facing storefront to one side of Shuang Hur, and they make some wonderful banh mi bo kho, a beef stew made with a bitter (not sweet) caramel sauce that's just addictive. Order it and you get a quart of sauce and beef and everything to make your banh mi as you go. It's kind of like a French dip sandwich that comes with au jus, except much, much more so. Quang Deli, quite possibly Minneapolis’s most popular Vietnamese restaurant, serves a mean banh mi. On the weekends they serve their own banh mi bo kho, and it is worth a drive across the state, it's so rich and glossy. Vellee Deli is the best downtown Minneapolis skyway option, and they also offer an unusual confit duck version. Pho Tau Bay has a steamed pork and egg banh mi that is rich enough for yacht life, yet cheap enough for real life.

I could have listed 20 more in the core Cities, 50 if we’re going to include the suburbs. If you’ve got a favorite banh mi you feel must be added to any serious Minnesotan banh mi hunt, let us know.

Further Reading

I feel faintly ridiculous putting all of French colonial history in a few paragraphs, but we're busy people, and this is really just an explainer for anyone who's feeling like grabbing a sandwich and wanting to understand that sandwich more deeply. If you want to know more, here are some resources.

The Graham Greene classic espionage novel The Quiet American paints a fascinating portrait of Vietnamese cities transitioning out of French control; Zadie Smith argued it's Greene's best novel, and I agree.

Fredrik Logevall’s Pulitzer Prize winning Embers of War is the definitive contemporary history of French Indochina.

My favorite Vietnamese cooking reference is Andrea Nguyen’s Into the Vietnamese Kitchen; she has a stand-alone banh mi book too.

The Slanted Door Cookbook is the premiere treatment thus far of Vietnamese food in America through a fine dining lens.

For a very deep read on how the colonial experience changed Vietnamese ingredients and foodways consult Appetites and Aspirations in Vietnam.

