The 2019 James Beard Award Long List Is Here!

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Popol Vuh Popol Vuh is listed for Best New Restaurant

The James Beard Award semifinalist list is out, that is, the long-list that will be winnowed in a month into its final much shorter shape. It’s long, and more Minnesota-inclusive than the coast-heavy later list will be. So, what do I see? A few very interesting things.

First, Popol Vuh as one of the best new restaurants in the whole darn country? That’s huge. The cooking-with-live-fire fine dining Mexican restaurant topped our Best New Restaurants of 2018 list and it’s wonderful to see the country noticing. Chef José Alarcon is a big talent, and this is spectacular, to see him recognized.

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Diane Moua Diane Moua is long-listed for Best Pastry Chef

Diane Moua as long-listed for best pastry-chef for the whole vast USA? I wouldn’t be surprised to see our home-grown great talent make the finalist list. Do yourself a favor and check out her delicate and precise work on display at Spoon and Stable, Bellecour, and now Demi.

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Bachelor Farmer Managing Partner Erin Rolek of Bachelor Farmer × 2 of 2 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Bachelor Farmer Bachelor Farmer Prev Next

The Bachelor Farmer is long-listed for their wine list, which is very nice. Raise a glass to Amy Waller and Paul Hennessy, who educate the staff about their wines, and Erin Rolek, who directs their wine list.

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Spoonriver Spoonriver

Very thrilling to see the Twin Cities represented in the Outstanding Restauranteur category, that’s a national category and really recognizes the people who make restaurants that anchor our food scene. So good to see founding foremother of Minneapolis farm-to-table cooking Brenda Langton is nominated for Spoonriver with her husband and business partner Timothy Kane. I am raising spoon dips in your general direction.

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Restaurant Alma Alma

Restaurant Alma is long-listed for best restaurant in America, in the Outstanding Restaurant category. This makes me remember how terrific that Alma renovation is. Maybe you want to book a room for your birthday?

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Rikki Giambruno of Hyacinth Rikki Giambruno of Hyacinth is long-listed in the Rising Star category

Rikki Giambruno is in the buzzy Rising Star category. I flipped over Hyacinth’s cooking and the Giambruno sweet family story when I reviewed it. Later I gave his new restaurant Hyacinth my prize for best dish of the year. With Giambruno’s New York background I tip his odds of making it to the short list as a little greater—and if you live here and haven’t been to Hyacinth yet, go!

× 1 of 7 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Thomas Boemer of In Bloom × 2 of 7 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Karyn Tomlinson of Corner Table × 3 of 7 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Ann Kim of Young Joni × 4 of 7 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Jamie Malone of Grande Café × 5 of 7 Expand Photograph by Eliesa Johnson Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai × 6 of 7 Expand Photograph by Eliesa Johnson Daniel del Prado of Martina × 7 of 7 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Steven Brown of Tilia Prev Next

Finally, the biggest category that means a lot around here, Best Chef Midwest, despite us living in the #North and all. The Twin Cities have seven, count them, seven entries. Chef Thomas Boemer got the nod for In Bloom, and the restaurant group got more props for his chef-de-cuisine, the very talented Karyn Tomlinson of Corner Table. Of course Tomlinson recently won the national Cochon555 title, and she deserves the nod. She’s joined on the list by a great crew of women, Ann Kim for Young Joni, Jamie Malone for Grand Café, and Christina Nguyen for Hai Hai. No wonder the national group Women Chef’s and Restaurateurs is coming back in 2019 for their annual convention, it’s a great town for women chefs. Linden Hills gets two nominations, Steven Brown for Tilia, and Daniel del Prado for Martina—reservations for those will now fill up tonight, so maybe share the love at Brown’s St. Genevieve and del Prado’s Colita?

Congrats everyone! And remember, celebrate tonight, don’t wait for the short-list. Seize this joy, you all are national stars!