That Chef Kid

× Expand Spencer Venancio pours tableside.

The other night I sat down for a dinner cooked by a 14 year old. This wasn’t at my house, this was at a restaurant and the cook was Spencer Venancio. He’s a young man from Woodbury who is causing a stir in some kitchens, and among some moms I know, because he wants to be a chef. And he wants to start now.

Spencer began cooking a few years ago, “Cooking is a big part of my family’s life. At some point I wanted to start cooking dinner parties, so I did that. Then I got sick of cooking for the same six people, so I started looking to do something bigger. I mean, I know I want this to be my career, so I just thought I’d do some pop-ups.” Of course, this immediately draws the foodist mind to Flynn McGarry, the kid from LA/New York who built a kitchen in his bedroom at age 10, asked to be home schooled, started a supper club in his living room and ended up hobnobbing with some of the greats while forging his path. He now runs a restaurant in New York, Gem, at the age of 19.

The dinner was a pop-up that Spencer held at Bardo in Northeast Mpls., on a Tuesday. “He emailed me, and the first thing I noticed was how polite and professional the email was. Maybe one of the best written emails I’ve ever gotten,” said Remy Pettus, the owner of Bardo. “He asked if he could do a pop-up on a night when I was closed, so that it wouldn’t interrupt my business.” The dinner I ate was the second pop-up with Bardo, but Spencer has done others.

In fact, Spencer has been hanging around quite a few kitchens in town. He’s been staging, or volunteering as an apprentice, to learn some ropes. He was in the kitchen with Jim Christiansen at Heyday before it closed, and he’s spent time with the crew up at Travail. His first pop-up dinner was at their Spotlight counter. And he’s been in the Spoon and Stable kitchen with Gavin Kaysen. “He’s a great kid,” Kaysen told me. “He really wants to learn and he’s serious about it. He’s super focused. We brought him into the kitchen when Daniella Soto-Innes was here for Synergy Series, and we hooked him up with Alinea in Chicago.” All of this happens not because Spencer has some rich parents who work the circuit, it happens because the kid sends emails and knows what he wants. Neither his parents, nor any PR team has contacted me on his behalf.

When I got to Bardo that night, he was flushed and running around making sure all the details were set in the kitchen. I asked Pettus if the kid was nervous, “He’s actually pretty calm, he was more nervous last time. He just wants to make sure everything on every plate is perfect. He wants to touch them all before they go out, we’ll work on speeding that up a bit.” This was all Spencer’s menu, and he had worked through it with Pettus who’d given advice here and there, but let the kid’s vision be.

What followed was a 12-course tasting menu. “We’re celebrating the best of winter, and for me that means citrus,” Spencer said to the room as he introduced the first course. He would come out and talk about each course, serving many of them to tables himself, especially when it involved the pouring of a sauce or broth. He wanted to do that himself. For his poise and presence, he could have been 24, not 14.

The food was lovely. It was clearly more elegant and beyond any food that any 14 year old has ever cooked for me, and I’ve raised four of them, all foodists in their own way. Among the courses: Little fried clams dashed with chimichurri, a yellowfoot mushroom tart dotted with hazelnut and crème fraiche, a perfectly soft langoustine swimming in carrot puree, and a beautiful hunk of lamb left pretty much to its own with a bit of turnip and fennel. Not everything was perfect, some things were unbalanced, too tart, not seasoned enough, but those are less damning crimes than pesky flaws I can find in plenty of places around town. I think the most important thing I can say about this dinner is: it was promising. This kid is not fully cooked, but he knows that, and we know that.

× 1 of 5 Expand Yellowfoot mushroom tart. × 2 of 5 Expand Clam with chimmichurri, lime, and cilantro. × 3 of 5 Expand Sunchoke pot de crème with buttermilk, charred onion, dill, and lemon. × 4 of 5 Expand Langoustines with carrot, potato, and tarragon. × 5 of 5 Expand Lamb, with fennel, turnips, fresh cheese, and whey. Prev Next

***

So here are the two sticking points.

First, this was a $105 dinner. Would you pay $105 for a 14 year old’s dinner? Plenty of people scoffed when I told them, and Pettus told me that people had wondered if he was violating child labor laws. The deal is that Spencer has his own Tock account, which is where you buy tickets. From the total ticket take, he will pay back Pettus for the labor cost of the staff and the ingredients. “I would have to pay a huge amount up front for food if I did it on my own, and I just can’t do that,” Spencer said. Whatever is left is split. Liquor and wine pairings are all on the restaurant, and paid separately. Is it like a next level lemonade stand? Maybe. Full disclosure, I was a guest of Pettus and didn’t pay for the meal. But would I pay on another occasion? For the sake of being a part of something new and interesting in a world that I love, I would. But that's my value metric and I know it's not everyone's. Things I would never pay $100 for: great tickets to Weird Al Yankovic, a designer tee shirt, vintage Star Wars memorabilia, any football tickets or a meet-and-greet with any celebrity ever.

The second sticking point comes from a softer place: he's a kid. And from my chat with him, he's a sweet kid. I tried hard to get him to talk about his school life, his friends, even his preferred form of junk food ("I'm not a big chocolate guy, but I do like sugar, I could eat sugar all day. So let's say donuts," he finally conceded with a laugh.) but he was pretty seriously set on the tasks of dinner at hand. He's not interested in being a track runner or a mathlete, he wants to cook.

Look, I don't have doubts about what some kids can handle. One of my kid's best friends built a 3D printer on his own when he was 13, so don't tell me they're all babies. Moms I talked to, who questioned whether the parents were harming him by letting him into commercial kitchens (and on a school night!) at this age, were some of the same ones who had zero qualms about hauling their kids up at 4am for ice time and committing their every weekend to hockey tournaments.

I keep thinking about how, when our high school went to state for hockey, the entire school shut down. I love that support! I have no kids on the team, but I cheered loud and proud. If the theater troupe at our school was invited to perform at The Guthrie, do you think school would shut down so we could all attend? We see athletic talent at this age, and there are countless programs and businesses specifically set up to foster that talent and push limits, driving toward some rare and uncertain prize. I'd even say the same for intellectual talent at this age, which propels gifted kids into advanced courses, mindscape competitions, even college classes, while cheering them on to test after test of their abilities. Why not with food? Why not with the art of creating food and serving it? I'm a serious advocate of ProStart, which is a competitive cooking league in high schools, but that team thing and sport timing is not what Spencer seems to be about. It's more about art and service than competition. Jeez ... why would we want to foster those in our kids? <eyeroll>

And so, yes, I want to support a young artist who seems uniquely tuned to and enthralled with an art form that I also love. I will champion someone who wants to strike his or her own path, break a mold, flout a norm and put themselves out there to be judged. I only hope he can handle both the love and hate that will come his way, as they do to those of us who put words and efforts up for approval. It's not about protecting him from it, there's too much protecting from hurt feelings that doesn't allow growth, I just hope he's ready.

I have decided not to refer to him as a prodigy, because I think that's limiting and implies an innate gift that perhaps can be too soft of a hiding place. I also don't think he's some magical talent dropped into our midst like Mozart and I worry that press will paint him thusly. That would be a disservice to the cook he could become if he continues to dig, and sweat, and perform, and question, and learn. And what if the kid pulls a kid move, and gets all the kudos and attention that propels him up, up, up, but then decides to quit and become a hockey player? Well, I would feel no less duped than any other time in my parenting (so, you're not going to play banjo?) or food (so, you're closing after 8 months?) lives. Quite honestly, I'm in for the ride and happy to pull up a seat at the table.

If you feel so inclined, Spencer is cooking another pop-up at Bardo on March 19th