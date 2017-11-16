Thanksgiving 2017: Where to Pre-Order Meals and Dine Out

× Expand Vintage Thanksgiving photo Photo by Everett Collection / Shutterstock

Cue up the music, because this is it. You have ONE WEEK to get your kitchen clean, your vittles ordered, and your in-laws buffed and shined for Thanksgiving 2017. You don't have to cook, you can order in and just say you cooked, #fakenews is so hot right now. Or maybe go out and spread your gratitude across the restaurant land. Whatever you do, don't skip the pie. In 2017, we all deserve a slice of pie.

BIRD IS THE WORD

Ferndale Market hosts their annual Turkey Fest this weekend, Nov. 18–19 down in Cannon Falls. It's a hootenanny! Pick up your fresh or frozen bird, listen to live music, sample the goods from other local farmers and makers to prep for the big dinner. Also of note: they sell bone-in turkey breast packs if you think you might need bit of insurance for pop-in guests.

Lowry Hill Meats is selling 3 sizes of all-natural birds from Ninepatch farms, pick up will be Nov. 19–21. They've also got brine kits for $5, sweet potato brioche rolls from Baker's Field, a smattering of house-made pies, and fully-smoked turkey breasts if you'd rather.

Cooks of Crocus Hill is offering heritage breed Bourbon Red birds which have a finer-textured, richer, and more dense meat with an equal portion of dark and light. Pick-up on Nov. 21.

Homegrown Foods is like Blue Apron (but by a local chef entrepreneur) and they'll deliver a Ferndale turkey, as well as all the sides for a Thanksgiving feast, right to your door. Order by Nov. 22.

THE FULL MEAL DEAL

Minnesota BBQ, the smoky outfit from the Travail guys, will sell you a whole smoked bird with gravy and rolls for $75+ (or upgraded with beet salad, mac 'n' cheese, mashed po, and more for $140) if you order by TODAY, Nov. 16. Pick up on Wed., Nov. 22.

Kowalski’s Full Dinner is one of the better deals, offering the traditional monty for 10–12 people, for $159. That includes turkey, stuffing, green beans, rolls, gravy, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, cranberries, and two pies!! Pick up or DELIVERY by Nov. 22.

ANYWAY YOU SLICE IT: PIE

Salty Tart, the Queenly pie maker in town, is offering pre-order service for the first time, since they've expanded their baking space! Order by Nov. 20 for Nov. 22 pick up of your favorite chocolate cream pie.

Why not go for the ice cream pie this year? Milkjam Creamery has all the brilliant sweet potato ice cream pie with burnt marshmallow topping, and my god, rum caramel sauce. Get it, stick it in the freezer until you need it. Pick up on Nov. 21–22.

Always a legendary pie source, Birchwood Cafe rocks the caramel apple streusel pie like none other. Order pies (and sides) by Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 21–22.

John Kraus is a Kentucky man, so you can trust his bourbon chocolate pecan pie from Rose Street/Patisserie 46. Also, stuffin mix, breads, rolls, and quiche for the morning after. Order up by Nov. 19 for pick up by Nov. 22.

Sara's Tipsy Pies are the top pick for anyone heading north for a winter camping weekend, pick a couple up at Kowalski's & warm in foil at the edge of the campfire.

Alma has pies! Eyeballs are on the black bottom oatmeal chocolate pie.

LET SOMEONE ELSE DO THE WORK

What better place than The Lexington to celebrate tradition? Tuck into a classic three-course dinner for $44.95.

Birch's on the Lake will host a TD buffet for $43.95 (kids 4–12 are $16.95) and don't forget there's a brewery in the basement.

Lela in Bloomington is putting up a grand buffet for $39. There's a carving station with roasted turkey (but also prime rib, heyo) and everything from roasted squash soup to honey maple glazed carrots to a seafood tower!

Have Thanksgiving in a bar! Merlins Rest will be open and serving a three-course dinner, including wine (whiskey additional, chums), with turkey, stuffing, mashed po, gravy and more for just $16.95.

If you're so worried about cooking for your daughter's vegan girlfriend, then just grab a table at French Meadow Cafe where they are wicked pros at making all foodivores happy.

Jacques Restaurant in the Marquette Hotel is centrally located, kinda shiny and new, and they're hosting TD brunch from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. for $49. Which means you can have all the turkey and family time, and be home to nap before hitting the bars.

Does your pup want to go with you to dinner? Wagsgiving pooch turkey dinner, plus regular (and budget friendly!) people food is on tap at Stanley's in Nordeast.

Bird purists will want to check into Firelake downtown for a Thanksgiving featuring Pequot Lakes' own free-ranging Wild Acres bird, and some beautiful wild rice from chef Keven Kvalsten.

Prime rib for TD featuring Peterson Farms beef? Why, that's something to be very thankful for at Tullibee.

Thanksgiving where kids 3-and-under eat free, and you can get a Tattersall cocktail? Why yes, the Howe knows what the deep south Minneapolis mom really needs.

And remember, by Minnesota law, liquor stores have to be closed on Thanksgiving, so make sure you have your beverage situation in hand. If you're reading this November 16, it's Beaujolais Nouveau day, when the first French wine from the 2017 harvest of a few weeks ago has been released. Some of the best selections in town can be found at: Solo Vino, France 44, Surdyk's, Zipp's, and Thomas Liquors, and Dara always says it's the rare wine that can match with cranberry sauce, turkey, and jumping in leaf piles. Happy Turkey Day, everyone!