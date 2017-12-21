In the Battle of Pizzas, We're Team Heggies Forever!

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Look. Here's how you know you're a Minnesotan. You're sitting on a barstool, complaining about your fellow #northerners inability to zipper-merge, and the guy you are complaining to has his snowmobile suit unzipped and flopping around him like a half-peeled banana. Suddenly, you remember you're starving. Suddenly, everyone's got a Heggies pizza! Maybe somebody brings up the Vikings and yesterday's harrowing episode of getting their car out of the ditch, and everyone falls into one another's arms, united in a lifetime of shared suffering. In the morning you try to remember if you had dinner, and then you smile, in pure victory.

That's us! That's us, man. That's a good way to live and I am all in.

So heaven help me, if Papa John's is gonna be all: Oooh, we're so fancy, we wear monocles and ascots and zoom around in Aston Martins in a land where people zipper merge like Baryshnikov dipped in melted butter, that is to say we're better than Heggies, than I am on Team Heggies!

Also, Doug Flicker, esteemed chef at fabulous Esker Grove and also bar-owner of the new and quite excellent pull-tab bar Bull's Horn, where Heggies works with him to develop new and groundbreaking Heggies pizzas, he is on #TeamHeggies too.

"Heggies is a cultural icon in Minnesota," Flicker told me just now on the phone, rattling off different ways Heggies supports our community. "The quality, it's just fantastic. Anyone who does the best of anything I have respect for, and I don't care if you're searing foie gras in a three-star Michelin restaurant or making an al pastor taco, if you're working hard and trying to be the best, I have all respect."

Yeah!

Needless to say, Heggies is on #TeamHeggies, and they're going to war. Here's the whole press release they have issued on this developing brouhaha. Now it's up to you: What side are you on? If you want to show your support for Heggies, tweet at Papa John's and see if they have the guts to show up to this pizza battle royale...or tell them to go jump in a lake.

Heggies Challenges Papa John’s To Super Pizza Taste-Off

Fan Favorite and Self-Declared ‘Minnesota’s Pizza’ Is Planting the Frozen Flag After Twitter Jab

MILACA, Minn. – December 19, 2017 – It’s on, pizza people. Heggies Pizza, a humble yet unapologetically amazing pizza company out of Minnesota’s North Country (the tiny town of Milaca, just off of Lake Mille Lacs) calls for international chain Papa John’s to step into the circle in front of a global audience to determine which pizza is a slice above the other.

The announcement was made at a (frankly, pretty low level) press conference (full disclosure: no press attended) at Manning’s Café in Minneapolis. Again, it was held at Manning’s…

“We felt the location was fitting,” Heggies President Shawn Dockter said. “We appreciate a Manning who loves truly great pizza, and apparently that makes us unique.”

Trophy Pizza

It all started like this: Papa John’s took a swipe at frozen pizza in general several weeks ago when it sauced its Twitter page with this offensive proclamation: “Frozen pizza = the pizza equivalent of a participation trophy.”

Well, that sat in our gut like a soggy made-to-deliver pizza. We’ve been patiently sitting back – like waiting for a hot, just-out-of-the-oven pizza – trying to decide how best to take a bite of the action. Our freezer friends at DiGiorno Pizza did an admirable job defending our collective coldbox characters, but we feel it’s time to move past words and hashtags and bring it home to the pizza.

Taking It To The Pizza

Words are words. We want action. Fortunately, the almost $2 billion global pizza chain is soon bringing its humongous marketing budget to our frozen turf for the big game in Minnesota. We are inviting Papa John’s to join us at the Great Pizza Snowdown (see what we did there?!) on a yet-to-be determined date in a yet-to-be determined Minnesota location. We will bring a pizza oven and our quality, creative, handmade and authentic frozen pizza. You bring your pizza, its cost-you-a lot-of-“dough” advertising slogan and a cardboard pizza box. Oh, yeah, you can also bring that dippy sauce stuff and those pepper thingies if you think it will help. We, on the other hand, don’t need bells nor whistles. Just the best pizza. With a little help from friends, we settle this once and for all.

Better Pizza. More Respect.

At the end of the day, Heggies is a kind of five-state (also recently available on the World Wide Web for anyone in the country to enjoy outside of Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, and Iowa!) frozen pizza brand with a fantastic fan base that appreciates how Heggies handcrafts pizza. It’s about pizza that brings people together, serves as the foundation for magical memories and always hits a raised bar, usually in bars.

“We are just looking for a handshake in victory, that’s all, and perhaps some better understanding that there is a big pie in which both of us can succeed. Respect would be cool too, but it’s not like I’m looking to be referred to as Papa Shawn or anything,” Dockter said. “I do expect we’d have some sort of participation trophy for Papa John’s though, we apparently have a bunch hanging around. It’s a fitting parting gift.”

###