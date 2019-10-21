Tattersall Launches Bottled Old Fashioned + Clover Club Room

Bootlegging is so last season. When you put away the flip-flops, you put away your crushing thirst for minty citrusy drinks too, right? Tattersall Distilling feels ya.

After the successful launch of their easy pour version of the Bootleg this summer, the Tattersall distillers are moving into fall with a new bottled cocktail: The Old Fashioned.

"Come winter time, you want whiskey and you want it strong. This fit the bill as a warm sip, we blended this together with all of our own products. It's our 100% Minnesota-grown rye whiskey, which we aged in oak, our sour cherry liqueur, our bitters and a demerara syrup we're making. It's essentially the same drink you get in our cocktail room, but now you can get it at home," owner Jon Kreidler told me.

Can confirm: if you love an Old Fashioned from this bar team, you will be happily on you couch catching up on The Crown with a glass wafting golden notes of cardamom and molasses, just as if Bennett and his shaker were sitting next to you.

Pre-made cocktails are picking up steam locally. Besides the Tattersall offerings, Crooked Water just launched a bottled Negroni, and both Vikre and Dashfire has been slinging the cutest canned cocktails for months. Are cans next for Tattersall? "We're thinking about it, but not in the immediate future. Bottles are easier to control for us right now, but we're playing around with the idea. We might do more cocktails, but probably not cans right away."

Allow me to interject here that bottled cocktails are the new bottle-of-wine-hostess-gift, and much, much, more appreciated (ahem). "That's what's so awesome, you can have a craft cocktail quality drink without the hassle during the holidays. This one is even easier than the Bootlegger, because you just need some nice ice and a glass." Might I suggest a bag of Pure & Clear MN Ice? Seriously, you bring me a bottled cocktail and bag of ice to my house as a thank you for dinner, and you are guaranteed another invite. This bottle is available TODAY! It's launching into the world as we speak for around $33 per bottle (in case you need to pick up a little warmer on the way home from this rainy day.)

Speaking of parties, here's some bonus news: Tattersall has nearly completed their new event space called Clover Club.

Fashioned out of vacated space adjacent to their distillery, the new event space will be available for private parties and bookings. Seating 50 people with its own bar/kitchen and entrance, the Clover Club will be dark and cozy with big tufted leather banquets and views into the barrel room.

"We never wanted to close the cocktail room, for private events. We wanted that to stay open for people to wander in, so we decided to create a new space that could handle gathering and medium bookings. Think grooms dinner not wedding. It's an opportunity to engage with our customers in a new way." While the numbers are still being set, there will be a room rental fee, plus customizable cocktails and a catering list, "It will be really approachable, we just want to make things easy for groups."

× Expand Not close, but close. The bar and entrance to the coming soon Clover Club at Tattersall.

They're shooting for mid-November to open the room, so if you have holiday plans up in the air, you might want to give them a call.