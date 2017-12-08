Tattersall Distilling Debuts Cocktail Recipe App

× A post shared by Tattersall Distilling Company (@tattersalldistilling) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Have you ever found yourself at your parents’ house or at a hotel at the holidays, craving a good cocktail and then just giving up and drinking a bourbon rocks because you neglected to pack your Meehan’s Bartending Manual? (FYI, that Meehan book is amazing, one of the best bar books I’ve ever used.)

Anyway, this problem is in the past! Because the local bar stars at Minneapolis’s own Tattersall Distilling have launched an app stuffed to the digital gills with cocktail recipes, cocktail techniques, cocktail ideas, and basically everything you need to get through a cocktail emergency in style. (Use this link.)

“We built this app because we’d go do tastings in liquor stores,” Tattersall owner and founder Dan Oskey told me, “and we realized we weren't surrounded by bartenders, so our language of ‘aquavit, amaro, Fernet’ was just something people didn't usually hear. No one would know the names we’re so used to, or what to do with it. But once they tasted it they’re like, 'It’s really good.'”

So, they made an app for that! It’s free, and only for iPhones so far—they’re working on getting Android and other versions up as soon as they can. So check it out! And remember, if you swing by the cocktail room, you can pick up some of those cute little 375 milliliter bottles of grapefruit crema, barrel-aged gin, and all the other signature Tattersall products to put into any stockings hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that a cocktail soon will be there.